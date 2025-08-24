Islam Makhachev unsure if he’ll ever return to lightweight, remains interested in Ilia Topuria fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn’t so sure that a return to 155 pounds will be doable.

Islam Makhachev UFC champion

Makhachev decided to vacate the lightweight gold in favor of challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship. While the bout hasn’t been made official, most experts are expecting the matchup to take place before 2025 wraps up. Rumors have pointed to a November date in New York City, and it’ll be interesting to see if that ends up happening.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria snatched the 155-pound gold after starching Charles Oliveira in the first round of their UFC 317 title fight. Chatting with reporters during an Eagle FC press conference, Makhachev admitted that he doesn’t know if a trip back down to lightweight will be feasible (h/t MMAFighting).

“I don’t know. It’s always been difficult,” Makhachev said when asked about dropping back down to 155. “Now, I’ll see how much I gain after the fight. If after the fight, in a month my weight is the same, then we can talk about it. If [the weight increases] and it was not easy anyway, I think we will have to sit down with the team to talk.”

Makhachev is intrigued by a potential showdown with Topuria. It’s a different stance from the one Makhachev had prior to “El Matador’s” lightweight title victory over “do Bronx.” Makhachev previously argued that Topuria needed to prove himself at 155 pounds before he’d show interest in the fight.

“I can’t say for sure. There’s some intrigue with Topuria,” Makhachev said. “I’m also interested in that fight. Maybe it will be possible to make some kind of superfight.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the latest updates concerning Makhachev vs. Maddalena, as well as what’s next for Topuria. Once more information becomes available, you can check in on our homepage for the full story.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Luke Rockhold boxing MMA gym

Luke Rockhold explains why he isn't interested in MMA return prior to boxing match against Darren Till

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025
Daniel Cormier UFC fighter introduction
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier laments one lucrative UFC fight he never got a chance to have

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on missing out on one major payout during his time as an active member of the UFC roster.

Johnny Walker stops Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Johnny Walker felt timing was off despite UFC Shanghai win: 'I was not very trusting'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Johnny Walker pulled off an upset win at UFC Shanghai, but he feels his performance could’ve been even better.

Aljamain Sterling punches Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Aljamain Sterling explains what made UFC Shanghai win over Brian Ortega satisfying

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Aljamain Sterling walked out of UFC Shanghai with a win over Brian Ortega, and he says one aspect of the fight makes the victory that much sweeter.

Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson issues statement amid shocking video of son beating down pro wrestler

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is aware of his son’s actions during a pro wrestling event, and he has responded to the disturbing footage.

Jack Della Maddalena leaves with UFC title

Jack Della Maddalena would've struggled against past UFC welterweights, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025
Aaron Pico holds Lerone Murphy at UFC 319
Aljamain Sterling

Aaron Pico receives prudent advice from UFC Shanghai fighter following KO loss to Lerone Murphy

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

A main card UFC Shanghai fighter has some guidance for Aaron Pico.

Khamzat Chimaev and Marc Goddard at UFC 319
Marc Goddard

UFC 319 referee Marc Goddard gets support amid debate involving Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

Marc Goddard was the center of attention at times during the UFC 319 main event thanks to the commentary of Joe Rogan.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Zhang Mingyang questions Alex Pereira's motivation ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang has questioned Alex Pereira’s motivation ahead of his upcoming rematch at UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

UFC lightweight provides big update on Ilia Topuria's potential return date

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2025

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has provided an update on Ilia Topuria’s potential return to the Octagon.