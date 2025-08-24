Islam Makhachev unsure if he’ll ever return to lightweight, remains interested in Ilia Topuria fight

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn’t so sure that a return to 155 pounds will be doable.

Makhachev decided to vacate the lightweight gold in favor of challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship. While the bout hasn’t been made official, most experts are expecting the matchup to take place before 2025 wraps up. Rumors have pointed to a November date in New York City, and it’ll be interesting to see if that ends up happening.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria snatched the 155-pound gold after starching Charles Oliveira in the first round of their UFC 317 title fight. Chatting with reporters during an Eagle FC press conference, Makhachev admitted that he doesn’t know if a trip back down to lightweight will be feasible (h/t MMAFighting).

“I don’t know. It’s always been difficult,” Makhachev said when asked about dropping back down to 155. “Now, I’ll see how much I gain after the fight. If after the fight, in a month my weight is the same, then we can talk about it. If [the weight increases] and it was not easy anyway, I think we will have to sit down with the team to talk.”

Makhachev is intrigued by a potential showdown with Topuria. It’s a different stance from the one Makhachev had prior to “El Matador’s” lightweight title victory over “do Bronx.” Makhachev previously argued that Topuria needed to prove himself at 155 pounds before he’d show interest in the fight.

“I can’t say for sure. There’s some intrigue with Topuria,” Makhachev said. “I’m also interested in that fight. Maybe it will be possible to make some kind of superfight.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the latest updates concerning Makhachev vs. Maddalena, as well as what’s next for Topuria. Once more information becomes available, you can check in on our homepage for the full story.