Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: ‘Who’s willing to lose their face first’

Luke Rockhold won’t be fighting in bare-knuckle ever again.

Rockhold fought Mike Perry at BFKC 41 in April of 2023 in his bare-knuckle debut. The former UFC middleweight champion ended up losing by second-round TKO due to retirement. Looking back on the fight, Rockhold doesn’t believe bare-knuckle is a sport.

“Bare-knuckle boxing is not a fight,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “I realized I [walked in there], I’m not losing my f*cking teeth without using everything I’ve worked for my whole life. People are f*cking dumb. That’s a dumbass sport. Metal [ropes] that you just hit, and they throw you back into the brawl. There’s no way to gauge that distance, and it’s like who’s willing to lose their face first for f*cking nothing.”

Rockhold thinks there isn’t much skill involved in bare-knuckle, which is why he doesn’t like it.