Once-homeless Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Thai legend with nearly 400 fights for World Title

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

This weekend, strawweight Muay Thai striker Ellis Badr Barboza has the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream at ONE Fight Night 28.  

Ellis Badr Barboza

The British hitter challenges two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the strawweight Muay Thai crown this Friday, February 7, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Prajanchai claimed every prize he set out to win in his career. Meanwhile, Barboza still has many boxes to tick on his list. In fact, he believes he has much more hunger inside him than his Thai adversary. 

So when the pair collide this Friday, Barboza insists his hunger will allow him to topple Prajanchai. 

“I think the weakness of Prajanchai is that I am more young. I’m more hungry. I want this more. I’m more daring than him. He’s done everything already, so I don’t know how much he wants this,” he said.  

Ellis Badr Barboza looks to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 28

Undoubtedly, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will be the favorite heading into this weekend’s main event. But Ellis Badr Barboza has been the underdog before, and he’ll be ready to thrive under the moniker again.  

After all, Barboza’s story is one that began as a homeless child alongside his mother on the streets of Birmingham, England, in search of his next hot meal.  

Just breaking away from that life would be a huge success for anyone. But Barboza has chosen to carve out a life through Muay Thai. So far, his sacrifices have paid off.  

In ONE Championship, he’s come a long way in a short space of time to challenge for the gold. Now the only thing standing before him is a Thai king draped in gold. And if he can dethrone the striking great, his name will be etched in history forevermore.  

“He’s already built his name,” Barboza said. “He already has the title. I don’t know how hungry he is, how hard he’s training, how much he wants this. So I think the weakness could be in his own mindset.” 

Ellis Badr Barboza ONE Championship Prajanchai

