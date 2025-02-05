Once-homeless Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Thai legend with nearly 400 fights for World Title

This weekend, strawweight Muay Thai striker Ellis Badr Barboza has the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream at ONE Fight Night 28.

The British hitter challenges two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the strawweight Muay Thai crown this Friday, February 7, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Prajanchai claimed every prize he set out to win in his career. Meanwhile, Barboza still has many boxes to tick on his list. In fact, he believes he has much more hunger inside him than his Thai adversary.

So when the pair collide this Friday, Barboza insists his hunger will allow him to topple Prajanchai.

“I think the weakness of Prajanchai is that I am more young. I’m more hungry. I want this more. I’m more daring than him. He’s done everything already, so I don’t know how much he wants this,” he said.