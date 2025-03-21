Leon Edwards claims he didn’t realize how small Sean Brady was until faceoff

By Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he didn’t realize how small Sean Brady was until their recent faceoff.

Leon Edwards, Sean Brady

In the last three years or so, Leon Edwards has been on a real rollercoaster ride in the world of mixed martial arts. He captured the belt from Kamaru Usman with one of the most dramatic knockouts we’ve ever seen in the sport, before successfully defending it against both Usman and Colby Covington. From there, you could make the argument that he became one of the biggest names in the sport. “Headshot, dead” alone was enough to make him the poster boy of British MMA – a spot which he had earned through years of hard work and dedication.

RELATED: Sean Brady warns Leon Edwards not to overlook UFC London fight

Unfortunately, his time at the top came to an end last year when he was knocked off by Belal Muhammad. In what proved to be a fairly one-sided affair, Edwards was beaten by the better man when the two met for the UFC welterweight championship. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what would be next for ‘Rocky’. This weekend, we’ll get to see how much he’s got left in the tank when he locks horns with Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London.

As it turns out, as per Edwards himself, he wasn’t quite aware of the size difference between the two until they faced off.

Edwards laughs about Brady’s height

“I didn’t know he was that small,” Edwards told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at UFC Fight Night 255 media day. “I was walking towards him and he had his back turned to me, and I looked over and was like, ‘Where the f*ck is Sean?’

“Then he turned around and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ So yeah, I think he’s about 5’8, 5’9 probably. I feel like the size difference, the reach, and the strength will play a big part in the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Leon can find success in this fight. In equal measure, Sean Brady isn’t the kind of man you want to overlook. Buckle up, folks, because this promises to be a really fun one.

What are you most intrigued by when it comes to this fight between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady? Who do you favor to get their hand raised? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman proposes some fun fights for the UFC's lightweight division

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025
Michael Chander Paddy Pimblett faceoff
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett betting odds have shifted ahead of UFC 314

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

The betting odds for the upcoming showdown between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett have shifted in recent days.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria says he will be returning to the Octagon with a new identity: “El Matador has been my ally in every fight”

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

UFC champion Ilia Topuria has suggested that when he returns to the Octagon, he’ll be doing so with an entirely new identity.

Dana White
UFC

The UFC parts ways with five fighters including Armen Petrosyan

Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with five more fighters, including Armen Petrosyan and Jalin Turner.

Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Leon Edwards confirms he had staph weeks ago, says he's fine for UFC London main event against Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Leon Edwards confirmed he did deal with a staph infection during his training camp for UFC London but he says he’s fine.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor announces he's running for President of Ireland: "Vote McGregor and have your voice heard"

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025
Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver
Rose Namajunas

REPORT | Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick added to UFC Atlanta in June

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will reportedly return against Miranda Maverick in June.

Kyoji Horiguchi
RIZIN FF

REPORT | RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi nearing deal to return to the UFC

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025

According to a recent report from Ariel Helwani, RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi is nearing a deal to return to the UFC.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg explains why he should get a title shot with a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Carlos Ulberg believes he should be fighting for the belt with a win at UFC London.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Former UFC champion reveals key changes Alex Pereira needs to make in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Alex Pereira is no longer the ruler of the light heavyweight division, but one former UFC champion believes “Poatan” can bounce back.