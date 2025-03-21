Leon Edwards claims he didn’t realize how small Sean Brady was until faceoff

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he didn’t realize how small Sean Brady was until their recent faceoff.

In the last three years or so, Leon Edwards has been on a real rollercoaster ride in the world of mixed martial arts. He captured the belt from Kamaru Usman with one of the most dramatic knockouts we’ve ever seen in the sport, before successfully defending it against both Usman and Colby Covington. From there, you could make the argument that he became one of the biggest names in the sport. “Headshot, dead” alone was enough to make him the poster boy of British MMA – a spot which he had earned through years of hard work and dedication.

Unfortunately, his time at the top came to an end last year when he was knocked off by Belal Muhammad. In what proved to be a fairly one-sided affair, Edwards was beaten by the better man when the two met for the UFC welterweight championship. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what would be next for ‘Rocky’. This weekend, we’ll get to see how much he’s got left in the tank when he locks horns with Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London.

As it turns out, as per Edwards himself, he wasn’t quite aware of the size difference between the two until they faced off.