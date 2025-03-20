Sean Brady warns Leon Edwards not to overlook UFC London fight

Sean Brady Warns Leon Edwards Ahead of UFC London

During a UFC London media scrum, Sean Brady discussed Leon Edwards putting more focus on Belal Muhammad than him (via MMAJunkie).

“I think that’s a bad look on Leon to be thinking about other people when all I’m thinking about is fighting him,” Brady said. “He’s thinking about No. 1 contenders, and getting back at Belal, and talking sh*t about Belal. But he’s got someone who’s trying to kill him Saturday night in front of him, and he has more things to be concerned about than being a No. 1 contender in the division.”

Brady is confident in his ability to defeat Edwards. With that said, he won’t exactly be pounding the table for a title shot if things go according to plan.