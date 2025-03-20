Sean Brady warns Leon Edwards not to overlook UFC London fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Sean Brady believes Leon Edwards is making a mistake before their fight this weekend.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards

Brady will meet the former UFC Welterweight Champion in the main event of UFC London on March 22. During media week, Edwards has put Belal Muhammad on blast for his trash talk. Muhammad defeated Edwards to capture the 170-pound gold last year.

Going into fight night, Brady questions if “Rocky’s” attention is in the right place.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS’ COACH BLAMES BELAL MUHAMMAD DEFEAT ON 5AM FIGHT TIME

Sean Brady Warns Leon Edwards Ahead of UFC London

During a UFC London media scrum, Sean Brady discussed Leon Edwards putting more focus on Belal Muhammad than him (via MMAJunkie).

“I think that’s a bad look on Leon to be thinking about other people when all I’m thinking about is fighting him,” Brady said. “He’s thinking about No. 1 contenders, and getting back at Belal, and talking sh*t about Belal. But he’s got someone who’s trying to kill him Saturday night in front of him, and he has more things to be concerned about than being a No. 1 contender in the division.”

Brady is confident in his ability to defeat Edwards. With that said, he won’t exactly be pounding the table for a title shot if things go according to plan.

“I’m not trying to get a title shot out of this,” Brady said. “I’m not trying to rush it. That’s what I did before in my career. I went into the Belal (Muhammad) fight pushing for it so hard and it turned out that wasn’t the night for me. So, I’m going to go out there, I’m going to do my job, get my hand raised by any means necessary, and then wherever I go from there, I go.”

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of the UFC London card this Saturday. The prelims will begin at 1 p.m. EDT, while the main card starts at 4 p.m. EDT. Check back on our homepage for live results and video highlights, as well as key post-fight tidbits.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

