Liam Harrison seeks redemption in return at ONE 173: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 21, 2025

There’s still more left in the tank for British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison.

Liam Harrison

“Hitman” will return to ONE Championship this summer. There, he faces Myanmar bruiser Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver, on Friday, August 1. They will compete in a bantamweight Muay Thai outing that’s not expected to go the distance.

Harrison was last in action in September 2024 at ONE 168. It marked his first appearance in over two years after suffering an injury at the hands of former divisional king Nong-O Hama.

However, time on the sidelines didn’t help the Englishman. He lost by second-round knockout to fellow slugger Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Immediately after, Harrison placed his gloves in the center of the ring, seemingly calling it a day on his career.

But it appears that, upon reflection, he acted too hasty. He believes there’s still plenty of fight in him yet. He proved that in his most recent affair away from ONE earlier this month, where he dispatched Isaac Araya to win the WBC Diamond belt.

Next, he plans to return to Denver, Colorado, to right the wrongs of 2024 and show the U.S. audience why he’s one of the most entertaining fighters to ever grace the sport.

“Next stop: Denver,” he announced on Instagram.

“Got some redemption to take care of in the Mile High City. Get ready for war!”

Could ONE 173 be Liam Harrison’s last dance?

It’s no secret that Liam “Hitman” Harrison has more battles behind him than in front of him, so there’s every chance ONE 173 in August could be his final outing.

Earlier this month, Harrison headlined his own event, Hitman Fight League, in Manchester, England. It was labeled as his last dance on home soil as over 3,000 fans roared him on. So it’s very likely that this August could be his final outing.

Following his third-round TKO victory that sent the crowd into a frenzy, Harrison returns to ONE Championship in an effort to go out in style. And having shaken off the rust, “Hitman” may finally bow out in memorable fashion.

