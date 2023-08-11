Tai Tuivasa discusses the heavy hands on UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “The first hit and I knew I was f**ked”

Tai Tuivasa has spoken candidly about the explosive power he experienced when taking on Sergei Pavlovich in his last fight.

When it comes to fan favorites, Tai Tuivasa is up there with the best of them. He’s a heavy hitter, he’s got a great personality, and he’s willing to put on great fights against just about anyone. In his last outing, however, things didn’t quite go his way.

In under a minute, he was finished by rising heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich who caught him napping in a big way. Now, as he prepares to return against Alexander Volkov in Australia next month at UFC 293, Tuivasa has given his thoughts on how the bout played out.

“That one, I was maybe a bit rushed,” Tuivasa said. “But I still trained hard. The camp was all right – I was fit. Really, all that fight was down to was who hit who first. And I was obviously trying to hit him first, but he hit me with the first hit and I knew I was f*cked.