Tommy Quinn suffers nasty arm injury in fight with Albert Odzimkowski at KSW 70 (Video)

He probably felt that one in the morning.

Tommy Quinn took on Albert Odzimkowski on the KSW 70 card this weekend. Things did not end well for Quinn.

In the opening frame, Odzimkowski lifted up Quinn and slammed him down to the mat. Quinn stuck his arm out in an attempt to stop the momentum of the slam but that ended up being a costly mistake.

Quinn suffered a gnarly arm injury and the fight was stopped.

OH NO!! 🫢 Tommy Quinn suffers a horrific elbow injury as a result of @OdzimkowskiMMA's takedown. #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/UAg3SFdx1Y — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 28, 2022

The commentators later clarified that Quinn’s arm was not broken. With that said, there was “ligamental damage.”

This is Odzimkowski’s first victory since June 2019. He had gone 0-3, 1 NC in his last four outings.

As for Quinn, he’s gone winless since June 2019. He and Odzimkowski had fought once before back in March. That was the fight that ended in a No Contest.

In the main event of KSW 70, Mariusz Pudzianowski scored a scary knockout win over Michal Materla. It took several minutes for Materla to get up and fans were relieved to see that he was okay.

Fans also witnessed Ricardo Prasel secure a first-round submission victory over Daniel Omielańczuk via ankle lock.

These are the KSW 70 results in full:

Mariusz Pudzianowski def. Michal Materla via KO (punch) – R1, 1:47

Ricardo Prasel def. Daniel Omielańczuk via submission (ankle lock) – R1, 1:38

Ivan Erslan def. Rafał Kijańczuk via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:31

Marek Samociuk def. Izu Ugonoh via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:38

Bartosz Leśko def. Damian Piwowarczyk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Radosław Paczuski def. Jason Wilnis via TKO (injury) – R3, 1:46

Anita Bekus def. Roberta Zocco via unanimous decision

Albert Odzimkowski def. Tommy Quinn via TKO (injury) – R1, 2:56

Francisco Barrio def. Lukasz Rajewski via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:52