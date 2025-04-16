Former World’s Strongest Man admits that he was humbled by Tom Aspinall in training

By Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has admitted that he’s been humbled in the past by training with Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall

As we know, Tom Aspinall is one of the most dangerous fighters in mixed martial arts. He is the interim UFC heavyweight champion, and he’s hunting down the undisputed gold which is currently held by Jon Jones. Ever since arriving in the promotion, he has done nothing but impress the masses with the quality and efficiency of his performances inside the Octagon.

That’s led to him becoming a much bigger name, especially in the United Kingdom. Aspinall has kickstarted relationships with a variety of other top athletes, including Eddie Hall. For those who don’t know, Hall is an ex-World’s Strongest Man competition winner, and he’s also dipped his toe in the water with boxing and mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Hall opened up and got honest about what it was like to spend some time in the cage with Aspinall.

Hall reveals experience of training with Aspinall

“Look, man, I’m not Jon Jones, but I can honestly, hand on heart say I’ve never had such a humbling experience as to getting in the ring with Tom Aspinall and sparring.

“Doing the grappling, because you just feel like a little girl. Even a man my size, he just uses your strengths against you and his hands are so fast. His footwork is just incredible. You just feel like a f—ing f—y to go in the ring and doing business with Tom Aspinall.

“And that’s me, that’s like a ‘World’s Strongest Man’ saying that. It’s a very humbling experience going in the ring with Tom.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe we will see Tom Aspinall compete for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship later this year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

