Former World’s Strongest Man admits that he was humbled by Tom Aspinall in training

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has admitted that he’s been humbled in the past by training with Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is one of the most dangerous fighters in mixed martial arts. He is the interim UFC heavyweight champion, and he’s hunting down the undisputed gold which is currently held by Jon Jones. Ever since arriving in the promotion, he has done nothing but impress the masses with the quality and efficiency of his performances inside the Octagon.

That’s led to him becoming a much bigger name, especially in the United Kingdom. Aspinall has kickstarted relationships with a variety of other top athletes, including Eddie Hall. For those who don’t know, Hall is an ex-World’s Strongest Man competition winner, and he’s also dipped his toe in the water with boxing and mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Hall opened up and got honest about what it was like to spend some time in the cage with Aspinall.