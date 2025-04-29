Joaquin Buckley intensifies Ian Machado Garry feud with comments about his wife

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has continued to ramp up the intensity of his feud with fellow welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

In case you’ve missed it, Joaquin Buckley is now a top contender in the welterweight division. He’s picked up a string of big wins over the course of his last few fights including triumphs over Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington. Now, his ‘veteran’ tour will take him to the main event of UFC Atlanta, where he will meet former undisputed champion Kamaru Usman.

While that may be where his focus is right now, Buckley also isn’t afraid to call out some of the other big names at 170 pounds. Last weekend, Buckley was in attendance for UFC Kansas City. In the main event of that show, we saw Ian Machado Garry defeat Carlos Prates after having to overcome a late surge from the Fighting Nerds sensation.

At the weigh-ins, however, Buckley was there to talk a bit of trash to Machado Garry, as we can see in the following clip – which has been dubbed over by Joaquin himself.