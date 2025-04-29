Joaquin Buckley intensifies Ian Machado Garry feud with comments about his wife

By Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has continued to ramp up the intensity of his feud with fellow welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry

In case you’ve missed it, Joaquin Buckley is now a top contender in the welterweight division. He’s picked up a string of big wins over the course of his last few fights including triumphs over Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington. Now, his ‘veteran’ tour will take him to the main event of UFC Atlanta, where he will meet former undisputed champion Kamaru Usman.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry makes shocking prediction for Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta

While that may be where his focus is right now, Buckley also isn’t afraid to call out some of the other big names at 170 pounds. Last weekend, Buckley was in attendance for UFC Kansas City. In the main event of that show, we saw Ian Machado Garry defeat Carlos Prates after having to overcome a late surge from the Fighting Nerds sensation.

At the weigh-ins, however, Buckley was there to talk a bit of trash to Machado Garry, as we can see in the following clip – which has been dubbed over by Joaquin himself.

Buckley makes wild accusation

“What up guy, y’all know I had to pull up on Ian Garry at the weigh-ins for talking all that mess in his little interview. So, I wait till he get done, I’m waiting patient. As soon as I pull up, boom, she bumped right into me.

“She gone use the baby as a shield, pass him off to him. So I’m like alright, alright, I’ll let you have that one but as soon as I’m about to turn around, she comes over to me, caress my arm and say, ‘Imma see you later on tonight’. Girl, what the f— that mean. I’m trying to see him not you.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will this fight ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

