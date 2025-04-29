Former UFC slugger isn’t a fan of retirement fight announcements amid Anthony Smith’s loss

Are Retirement Fights Unnecessary?

The latest episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” featured a discussion on retirements. Retired UFC fighter Matt Brown feels fighters should just step away if they feel it’s time to hang up the gloves.

“Dana [White] has said it before, and I actually agree with him, if you’re already thinking about it, you should just stop now,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Something along those lines.

“That’s why I’m not such a fan of guys planning their retirement fight. I get it. Some guys like Robbie Lawler, they handle it well and still go out there and get it done, but I think when you’ve already got a foot out the door, you’re probably going to be fighting a guy with two feet in the door. So it’s going to be a problem.”

MMA is a dangerous sport, and it’s a risk for a fighter who isn’t motivated to step inside the Octagon. It’s happened to many aging athletes in the past, but oftentimes the desire to compete and make money wins out. Brown ended his pro MMA career with a first-round knockout win over Court McGee, and many agreed it was the right time for him to retire.