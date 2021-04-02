Khetag Pliev loses his finger mid-fight at CFFC 94

It may be April’s Fools Day… but this is no joke. At CFFC 94, Canadian prospect Khetag Pliev literally lost his finger.

Taking on Devin Goodale in a 175-pound catchweight contest, Goodale would end up handing Pliev just the second loss of his seven-fight career. The method of victory came officially as a second-round TKO for Goodale as the action was stopped between rounds… because mid-fight Pliev would end up having his left ring finger detached from his body.

Toronto's Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing. Colour commentator @CMPunk: "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021

“They just made a PA announcement at #CFFC94 that they are trying to locate a fighter’s missing finger,” TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted. “It evidently fell off into his glove during the bout and is missing somewhere in the venue.

“Toronto’s Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing. Colour commentator @CMPunk: “It wasn’t a compound fracture, a break, it wasn’t a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It’s gone.”

We had a missing finger situation over at #CFFC94 pic.twitter.com/QxmH04tLXr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 2, 2021

To add to the incredible absurdity of what had transpired, Khetag Pliev’s opponent in Goodale then took to the microphone after his win. A replay appeared to show that Goodale was pulling on the now missing finger when hand fighting with Pliev who was in top position.

“I can’t remember anything, I don’t know,” Goodale noted in his post-fight interview. “I got hit by something big, I don’t remember what happened. I’m just being honest (laughs). I don’t remember what happened. I’ll have to watch the tape myself, I don’t remember anything.”

Is this the finger? pic.twitter.com/ze4bn6qopK — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 2, 2021

While the search continues for Pliev’s finger, the win for Goodale keeps him unbeaten as he is now 4-0.

Update: According to CFFC President Rob Haydak, the rest of Pliev’s finger was lodged into his glove. He has since been transported to the hospital to have it reattached.