Anderson Silva opens as a sizeable underdog in boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Anderson Silva is the betting underdog in his upcoming boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer.

On June 19, at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Silva will have his first fight since being released from the UFC in the ring. It’s a very intriguing matchup as the Brazilian is known for his boxing but Chavez Jr. is a former boxing world champion, and to no surprise is the betting favorite.

Opening Odds

Anderson Silva: +275

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -350

On first look, it isn’t surprising to see Silva be the betting underdog given the fact he is on a losing streak. Chavez Jr. has also proven himself to be one of the top boxers in the world in his weight class. Silva has also talked about wanting to box for years so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him enter the ring.

“When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain,” Silva said to TMZ Sports . “I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr. I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath.”Anderson Silva is coming off a TKO loss to Uriah Hall back in October . Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier and a decision loss to Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian is just 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Jeyson Minda. It snapped his two-fight losing streak and got some of his confidence back. In his career, the 35-year-old is 52-5-1 and one no-contest, and he is also the former WBC middleweight champion. He has also fought the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs among others and can add Anderson Silva to that. Who do you think will win, Anderson Silva or Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?