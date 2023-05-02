Khaos Williams expects to add to his highlight-reel with KO win over Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288: “He’s going to get put out, it’s that simple”

Khaos Williams will finally be making the walk to the Octagon again.

Williams hasn’t fought since May of last year when he suffered a split decision loss to Randy Brown. After the defeat, Williams says the plan was to take time off and just improve on his game, which is exactly what he did.

“I just had to get my mind right and get better, just come back a different animal… It’s a game of inches and timing, the little seconds and stuff,” Williams said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Watching the fight, there are a few little things I could have done better and have been working on as far as my footwork and stuff. That’s in the past and now we got this guy in front of us.”

Once Williams was ready to return, he was offered Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288, which did surprise him as Bedoya will be making his promotional debut. Yet, from what he has seen, he expects Bedoya will be a dangerous opponent.

“I was a little surprised, but he got a good record and comes from a good gym and is on a 10-fight or 11-fight win streak. I was a little surprised,” Williams said. “But I wasn’t too surprised because you have to think, I made my debut against Alex Morono, so I was in his shoes… I did have to look him up as I haven’t heard of him before.”

Although Khaos Williams expects Rolando Bedoya to be dangerous at UFC 288, he is confident he will land the KO shot.

Williams expects Bedoya to try and wrestle and clinch him early, but he knows once Bedoya makes one mistake the fight is over.

“Hell yeah, definitely,” Williams said. “If I was his coach, I would tell him not to stand in front of me… If he stands in front of me and makes a mistake, he’s got to pay. He’s going to get put out, it’s that simple, I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but that is how it will play it and I’ll get the three cheques.”

If Williams gets the KO win at UFC 288, he doesn’t care who’s next but does hope to have an active year.

“Whoever they put in front of me. Just keep getting highlights and building my fanbase up. By the end of the year have a top-15 fight,” Williams said.