Reinier de Ridder to defend middleweight title in rematch with Anatoly Malykhin

Fight fans around the world will be treated to an epic rematch when Anatoly Malykhin runs it back with Reinier de Ridder.

The rematch will headline ONE 166: Qatar, airing live from the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1. This time around, De Ridder’s ONE Middleweight MMA World Title will be on the line.

Both men first crossed paths in December 2022, a battle that saw Malykhin emerge victorious in stunning fashion.

Entering the bout, De Ridder stood as an undefeated two-division kingpin, holding the ONE Light Heavyweight and Middleweight MMA World Titles. Meanwhile, Malykhin had the interim heavyweight MMA belt.

In that matchup, Malykhin showcased unparalleled defense against De Ridder’s takedowns and demonstrated his heavy boxing repertoire. He ultimately knocked out the Dutchman in the first round.

This victory handed De Ridder his first professional loss. It also bestowed upon the Russian hard-hitter the light heavyweight MMA crown, making him a two-division World Champion.

Since that fateful night, the two have taken divergent paths in their respective careers.

De Ridder continued his quest for excellence by traveling to the United States to train with renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coaches and athletes. He further tested his skills in a submission grappling super-fight against Tye Ruotolo in May 2023.

Unfortunately for De Ridder, he dropped a unanimous decision to Ruotolo.

On the other hand, Malykhin faced then-ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion Arjan Bhullar in a unification contest in June 2023.

“Sladkiy” dominated the encounter, securing a third-round TKO to emerge as the undisputed heavyweight MMA champion.