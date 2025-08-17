Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev dominates Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319
Tonight’s UFC 319 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.
Du Plessis (23-3 MMA) was looking to earn his third consecutive title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stillknocks’ had most previously competed at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Sean Strickland. Prior to that, the South African had submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August of last year.
Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (15-0 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a perfect professional record, with his most previous win coming via first-round submission against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that impressive showing, ‘Borz’ was coming off a razor close majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.
Tonight’s UFC 319 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Khamzat Chimaev was able to dominate Dricus Du Plessis for four straight rounds, using his superior grappling to overwhelm and control the South African. Although ‘DDP’ was able to mount some offense in round five, it wasn’t nearly enough to rectify the dominance that Chimaev put forth in the opening four rounds. After 25-minutes of action, Chimaev was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision win.
Official UFC 319 Results: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Chimaev’ below:
BIG FIGHT IN THE MW DIV!
If Chimaev doesn’t take him out in the 1st couple rounds,
I’m afraid DDP will take it home. #UFC319
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 17, 2025
The strikers have been on a streak I think it’s time a grappler wins
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025
Here we go! Driccus by Late stoppage. Or khamzat in first round annihilation. Got all my bases covered with that one 😂
— michael (@bisping) August 17, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis is about to shock the world #UFC319
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 17, 2025
Let’s go DDP. In a perfect world DDP wins and Fluff gets his go next!! 👹🐓🏆 #UFC319
— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) August 17, 2025
Is dricus kissing 🧁 Chenchen at end?
— Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 17, 2025
This is going to be a good stare down! #UFC319
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025
I think This is the fight that will help set DDP apart from other known champions – in the fans eyes. #UFC319
— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 17, 2025
Khamzat just landed a significant strike before the fight even started #UFC319
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 17, 2025
Double leg was to easy not to go right back to it
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025
That was a stressful first round lmao
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025
How fun would Khamzat vs Islam be?? Damn if we coulda had that fight 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025
Very few killers in this game!
— Michael Johnson (@Menace155) August 17, 2025
Is Usman the uncrowned middleweight champion?!
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 17, 2025
Can’t Fight
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 17, 2025
Has there ever been such a one sided championship fight before??
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025
Absolute domination thus far from Chimaev. #UFC319
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025
2-1 DDP?
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 17, 2025
Chimaev dominating the later rounds was not on my 2025 bingo card #UFC319
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 17, 2025
15 years ago Silva pulled off an amazing 5th round comeback for the 185lb title. Seems like DDP would need such a miracle aswell. #UFC319
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025
Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319:
I really gotta lock in.
— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 17, 2025
Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 17, 2025
Told you it would be easy
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025
Chimaev beat DDP with the same pace style and pressure as always! #ufc319
— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 17, 2025
Im probably the only one in the UFC that can out grapple that little whore for 5 rounds….
Well looks like I gotta stack some Ws to fight that little bitch lmao
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 17, 2025
Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next following his victory over Du Plessis this evening in Chicago?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC UFC 319