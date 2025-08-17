Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev dominates Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

By Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 319 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

Du Plessis (23-3 MMA) was looking to earn his third consecutive title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stillknocks’ had most previously competed at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Sean Strickland. Prior to that, the South African had submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (15-0 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a perfect professional record, with his most previous win coming via first-round submission against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that impressive showing, ‘Borz’ was coming off a razor close majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Tonight’s UFC 319 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Khamzat Chimaev was able to dominate Dricus Du Plessis for four straight rounds, using his superior grappling to overwhelm and control the South African. Although ‘DDP’ was able to mount some offense in round five, it wasn’t nearly enough to rectify the dominance that Chimaev put forth in the opening four rounds. After 25-minutes of action, Chimaev was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 319 Results: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Chimaev’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319:

Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next following his victory over Du Plessis this evening in Chicago?

