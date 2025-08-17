Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev dominates Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Tonight’s UFC 319 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis (23-3 MMA) was looking to earn his third consecutive title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stillknocks’ had most previously competed at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Sean Strickland. Prior to that, the South African had submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (15-0 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a perfect professional record, with his most previous win coming via first-round submission against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that impressive showing, ‘Borz’ was coming off a razor close majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Tonight’s UFC 319 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Khamzat Chimaev was able to dominate Dricus Du Plessis for four straight rounds, using his superior grappling to overwhelm and control the South African. Although ‘DDP’ was able to mount some offense in round five, it wasn’t nearly enough to rectify the dominance that Chimaev put forth in the opening four rounds. After 25-minutes of action, Chimaev was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 319 Results: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Du Plessis vs. Chimaev’ below:

BIG FIGHT IN THE MW DIV!

If Chimaev doesn’t take him out in the 1st couple rounds,

I’m afraid DDP will take it home. #UFC319 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 17, 2025

The strikers have been on a streak I think it’s time a grappler wins — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025

Here we go! Driccus by Late stoppage. Or khamzat in first round annihilation. Got all my bases covered with that one 😂 — michael (@bisping) August 17, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is about to shock the world #UFC319 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 17, 2025

Let’s go DDP. In a perfect world DDP wins and Fluff gets his go next!! 👹🐓🏆 #UFC319 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) August 17, 2025

Is dricus kissing 🧁 Chenchen at end? — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 17, 2025

This is going to be a good stare down! #UFC319 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025

I think This is the fight that will help set DDP apart from other known champions – in the fans eyes. #UFC319 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 17, 2025

Khamzat just landed a significant strike before the fight even started #UFC319 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 17, 2025

Double leg was to easy not to go right back to it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025

That was a stressful first round lmao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

How fun would Khamzat vs Islam be?? Damn if we coulda had that fight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

Very few killers in this game! — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) August 17, 2025

Is Usman the uncrowned middleweight champion?! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 17, 2025

Can’t Fight — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 17, 2025

Has there ever been such a one sided championship fight before?? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

Absolute domination thus far from Chimaev. #UFC319 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025

2-1 DDP? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 17, 2025

Chimaev dominating the later rounds was not on my 2025 bingo card #UFC319 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 17, 2025

15 years ago Silva pulled off an amazing 5th round comeback for the 185lb title. Seems like DDP would need such a miracle aswell. #UFC319 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319:

I really gotta lock in. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 17, 2025

Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 17, 2025

Told you it would be easy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2025

Chimaev beat DDP with the same pace style and pressure as always! #ufc319 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 17, 2025

Im probably the only one in the UFC that can out grapple that little whore for 5 rounds…. Well looks like I gotta stack some Ws to fight that little bitch lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 17, 2025

Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next following his victory over Du Plessis this evening in Chicago?