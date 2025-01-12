UFC fans accuse Alaska Airlines of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight

By Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

A recent flight incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alaska Airlines has UFC fans united.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The MMA legend was recently removed from a flight set to take off from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines. The issue occurred when “The Eagle” declined giving up his seat in the emergency aisle. It’s been reported that the argument began when a flight attendant asked Nurmagomedov if he was capable of assisting the flight crew in case of emergency since he was sitting near the exit.

Some fans believe that “The Eagle” was racially profiled with the flight crew assuming that the UFC Hall of Famer wasn’t capable of communicating in English.

“Khabib removed from a plane? It seems even one of the most famous Muslims in the world couldn’t escape racial profiling in America. It doesn’t matter what ‘status’ you have.

@AlaskaAir this is complete garbage.”

RELATED: VIDEO | CODY GARBRANDT KICKED OFF FLIGHT OVER MASK ISSUE, CONFRONTATION WITH STAFF

UFC Fans Rip Alaska Airlines Following Khabib Nurmagomedov Incident

It didn’t take long for fans to pile on through the official ‘X’ account of Alaska Airlines.

“Disgraceful airline!”

“Respect and patience could’ve prevented it @AlaskaAir. Khabib handled it with pure class.”

“Why haven’t you guys issued a statement regarding the racist incident with a Muslim on board of a plane? Does @AlaskaAir condone racist behavior?”

“Khabib a UFC champion being removed from the emergency exit seat. Not letting @TeamKhabib sit there cos you don’t think he speaks english well while having a fluent convo in english tf.”

“Boycotting your Airline after the racial discrimination of Khabib Nurmagomedov.”

As it stands now, Alaska Airlines has not issued a statement regarding the incident. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to be in Islam Makhachev’s corner for his lightweight title defense against Arman Tsarukyan. The title fight will headline UFC 311, which is planned for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA on January 18th.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on the Alaska Airlines flight incident.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili shares gratitude for Dana White ahead of UFC 311: 'He defended me'

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025
Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Mackenzie Dern knows her hopes of fighting for UFC gold won’t happen unless she puts together an impressive streak.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, and four fighters ended up taking home performances bonuses.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Pros react, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

Pros react after Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in rematch at UFC Vegas 101

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern stops Amanda Ribas (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025
Roman Kopylov, UFC Vegas 101, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO's Chris Curtis (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

UFC Vegas 101, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Results, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101: 'Dern vs. Ribas 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has said he would prefer a championship to money at this point in his mixed martial arts career.

Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.