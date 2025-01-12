UFC fans accuse Alaska Airlines of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight

A recent flight incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alaska Airlines has UFC fans united.

The MMA legend was recently removed from a flight set to take off from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines. The issue occurred when “The Eagle” declined giving up his seat in the emergency aisle. It’s been reported that the argument began when a flight attendant asked Nurmagomedov if he was capable of assisting the flight crew in case of emergency since he was sitting near the exit.

Some fans believe that “The Eagle” was racially profiled with the flight crew assuming that the UFC Hall of Famer wasn’t capable of communicating in English.

Khabib removed from a plane? It seems even one of the most famous Muslims in the world couldn’t escape racial profiling in America. It doesn’t matter what “status” you have.@AlaskaAir this is complete garbage. pic.twitter.com/o6XB3KMi77 — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) January 12, 2025

