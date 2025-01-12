UFC fans accuse Alaska Airlines of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight
A recent flight incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alaska Airlines has UFC fans united.
The MMA legend was recently removed from a flight set to take off from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Alaska Airlines. The issue occurred when “The Eagle” declined giving up his seat in the emergency aisle. It’s been reported that the argument began when a flight attendant asked Nurmagomedov if he was capable of assisting the flight crew in case of emergency since he was sitting near the exit.
Some fans believe that “The Eagle” was racially profiled with the flight crew assuming that the UFC Hall of Famer wasn’t capable of communicating in English.
Khabib removed from a plane? It seems even one of the most famous Muslims in the world couldn’t escape racial profiling in America. It doesn’t matter what “status” you have.@AlaskaAir this is complete garbage. pic.twitter.com/o6XB3KMi77
— Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) January 12, 2025
“Khabib removed from a plane? It seems even one of the most famous Muslims in the world couldn’t escape racial profiling in America. It doesn’t matter what ‘status’ you have.
@AlaskaAir this is complete garbage.”
RELATED: VIDEO | CODY GARBRANDT KICKED OFF FLIGHT OVER MASK ISSUE, CONFRONTATION WITH STAFF
UFC Fans Rip Alaska Airlines Following Khabib Nurmagomedov Incident
It didn’t take long for fans to pile on through the official ‘X’ account of Alaska Airlines.
Disgraceful airline!
— Lover Of Dagestan ✨ 🍉 (@Lover_Of_Dagis) January 12, 2025
“Disgraceful airline!”
Respect and patience could’ve prevented it @AlaskaAir
Khabib handled it with pure class.
— Faizaan Unscripted (@FaizUnscripted) January 12, 2025
“Respect and patience could’ve prevented it @AlaskaAir. Khabib handled it with pure class.”
Why haven’t you guys issued a statement regarding the racist incident with a Muslim on board of a plane ?
Does @AlaskaAir condone racist behavior ? pic.twitter.com/2ZaWwVjAmo
— Hamza Karoumia (@HamzaKaroumia) January 12, 2025
“Why haven’t you guys issued a statement regarding the racist incident with a Muslim on board of a plane? Does @AlaskaAir condone racist behavior?”
Khabib a UFC champion being removed from the emergency exit seat
Not letting @TeamKhabib sit there cos you don’t think he speaks english well while having a fluent convo in english tf 😭
— SNEAKO (Parody) (@sneakooparody) January 12, 2025
“Khabib a UFC champion being removed from the emergency exit seat. Not letting @TeamKhabib sit there cos you don’t think he speaks english well while having a fluent convo in english tf.”
Boycotting your Airline after the racial discrimination of Khabib Nurmagomedov
— Kamran 🇵🇸 (@kamrank5) January 12, 2025
“Boycotting your Airline after the racial discrimination of Khabib Nurmagomedov.”
As it stands now, Alaska Airlines has not issued a statement regarding the incident. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to be in Islam Makhachev’s corner for his lightweight title defense against Arman Tsarukyan. The title fight will headline UFC 311, which is planned for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA on January 18th.
BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on the Alaska Airlines flight incident.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas
Topics:Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC