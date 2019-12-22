Kevin Lee speaks at Bernie Sanders rally, takes a shot at Colby Covington

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee spoke at the rally for U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Las Vegas on Saturday and took a shot at Colby Covington.

Lee is a supporter of Sanders and spoke highly of him at the rally. Here’s what Lee said (via Bernie Sanders’ Twitter).

“A couple weeks ago, I got to come to a town meeting here in Las Vegas, got to meet Bernie. And right away, as soon as I could see into his eyes, I could see that the man was a real fighter.” –@MoTownPhenom pic.twitter.com/xXkTbhcNeu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 22, 2019

“A couple of weeks ago, I got to come to a town meeting here in Las Vegas, got to meet Bernie. And right away, as soon as I could see into his eyes, I could see that the man was a real fighter,” Lee said.

Lee mentioned that after his recent head kick KO win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 in November in New York City, Lee tried to say Sanders’ name over the camera and the UFC attempted to mute him. UFC president Dana White has deep ties to Trump, so that comes as no surprise.

Lee also used the rally as an opportunity to take a shot at Covington, who is a huge Trump supporter and who was knocked out at UFC 245 last week in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how many people saw the fight last week. President Trump’s boy [Colby Covington] getting knocked out in the title fight. We all gonna take our lumps but this man ran out the back door of T-Mobile Arena and I’m not ashamed to stand up here and say that I fought in that same arena in 2017 for my first world title and I lost it. I’m not ashamed to say that. But I stood up, I said my mistakes, my mama was sitting front row again, I said what I had to correct and then I’m getting ready to fight for my next one in 2020,” Lee said (transcript via MMAFighting.com).

