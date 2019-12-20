Kevin Lee to join Sen. Bernie Sanders at Las Vegas rally

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee will be one of several celebrity guests at a Saturday, December 21 Bernie Sanders rally in Las Vegas. Lee’s involvement in the rally was announced in a Friday press release.

Per the press release:

Bernie 2020 National Campaign Co-Chair Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, DJ Cassidy and UFC fighter Kevin Lee will join Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday night at their Las Vegas Rally.

“Senator Sanders is the voice of the people,” said DJ Cassidy. “He is the voice of equality, opportunity, diversity, and freedom, and I believe he can restore our path towards those American ideals. I am honored to be joining him and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez at the rally in Las Vegas and can assure everyone I will turn it into a party!”

At the rally, DJ Cassidy will perform a set before Kevin Lee introduces National Campaign Co-Chair Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will then be joined by local leaders, activists and elected officials fighting for economic, environmental and racial justice, and against the corporate assault on working families across America.

For those interested in this event, here are the details:

Saturday, December 21

5:30 p.m. Las Vegas Rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Chaparral High School Gym, 3850 Annie Oakley Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Information for the public: Doors open at 4:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool.

It’s not surprising to see Kevin Lee throw his support behind the presidential hopeful Sanders. Lee revealed his political leanings shortly after he knocked out Donald Trump supporter Gregor Gillespie in November.

“BERNIE SANDERS YOU BASTARDS” – Kevin Lee on Instagram.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/20/2019.