Kevin Lee issues scathing statement after sparring footage of him getting dropped gets released
Kevin Lee has issued a scathing response after a video of him getting dropped in sparring went viral.
A video went viral on X on Wednesday showing Lee attempting to throw a flying knee and then getting dropped. When this happened is uncertain, and how it got out is also unknown, but the clip clearly showed Lee getting dropped and stumbling from the big punch.
ケビン・リーさん、練習でクラッシャーに破壊されてしまう… pic.twitter.com/YuU6Fhllel
— ゴレッツ🇯🇵™️ (@Cannonritch) February 4, 2025
Lee wasn’t wearing any headgear and attempted to hold back on his flying knee. But, his training partner threw a massive overhand punch that connected and dropped Lee. After the clip went viral, Lee took to X to share a scathing message
Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out. I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start…
— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 5, 2025
“Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out. I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start showing sparring imma start showing sparrings from now on,” Kevin Lee wrote on X.
It’s clear Kevin Lee isn’t happy that the video got released showing him getting dropped. But, he now says he will be releasing sparring footage of his training after this one was released.
Lee is 20-8 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Thiago Oliveira after being released from the UFC for a second time.
Kevin Lee calls for a rematch with Tony Ferguson
Since his last fight, Kevin Lee has signed with GFL and he’s hopeful he can get a rematch with Tony Ferguson.
“I’ve heard a couple of names tossed around,” Lee told “The Ariel Helwani Show” on Tuesday. “The one that interests me the most is Tony Ferguson. He’s had his ups and downs in his career, but we’ve had a great fight for the UFC championship. That’s something that a lot of people can get behind, and that’s a fight that I really, really want. So, April 4 is the first event, we’re about four months out, I’m working everything, I’m working hard, and we’re going to put on a good fight.”
Lee and Ferguson fought in 2017 for the interim title with ‘El Cucuy’ winning by submission. Lee ended up going 11-8 in the UFC with notable wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and Gregor Gillespie.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Massive UFC Fight Night headliner with potential title implications is off due to injury
Topics:Kevin Lee UFC