Kevin Lee issues scathing statement after sparring footage of him getting dropped gets released

Kevin Lee has issued a scathing response after a video of him getting dropped in sparring went viral.

A video went viral on X on Wednesday showing Lee attempting to throw a flying knee and then getting dropped. When this happened is uncertain, and how it got out is also unknown, but the clip clearly showed Lee getting dropped and stumbling from the big punch.

Lee wasn’t wearing any headgear and attempted to hold back on his flying knee. But, his training partner threw a massive overhand punch that connected and dropped Lee. After the clip went viral, Lee took to X to share a scathing message

Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out. I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start… — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 5, 2025

“Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out. I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start showing sparring imma start showing sparrings from now on,” Kevin Lee wrote on X.

It’s clear Kevin Lee isn’t happy that the video got released showing him getting dropped. But, he now says he will be releasing sparring footage of his training after this one was released.

Lee is 20-8 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Thiago Oliveira after being released from the UFC for a second time.