What went down at the ONE 173 press conference in Japan

Rukiya Anpo refuses to show respect for established kickboxing royalty. The three-time K-1 Champion believes his ONE Championship debut will mark the beginning of a new era in featherweight kickboxing.

Anpo faces Marat Grigorian in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old Japanese striker seeks to establish himself as the division’s premier threat in front of his home crowd against the Armenian knockout artist.

The ONE 173 press conference revealed the magnitude of Anpo’s confidence as he positioned himself above seasoned veterans. The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion dismissed questions about respecting Grigorian’s accomplishments. Instead, Anpo focused on his own championship vision and the impact he plans to make on ONE’s featherweight landscape.

Also, ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong’s blockbuster announcements transformed the event into something historic. Four additional fights joined the card including Rodtang versus Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. Christian Lee defends his lightweight MMA crown against Alibeg Rasulov in their anticipated rematch.

The atmosphere reached fever pitch when Anpo stepped to the microphone. His declaration sent shockwaves through the assembled media and fighters. The Japanese superstar made it clear he views himself as the sport’s future rather than just another contender seeking validation.

“I am the main character of the martial arts. You know what, I came to ONE Championship to make this sport exciting, to change the air of the whole atmosphere. I’m the true champion. I promise you I will be the true champion of the ONE Championship featherweights,” he said.

ONE 173 fighters sound off

Rukiya Anpo wasn’t the only fighter making bold statements during Thursday’s press conference. The historic gathering featured multiple World Champions and contenders addressing their upcoming battles in Tokyo’s biggest martial arts event of the year.

Nadaka and Numsurin Chor Ketwina will determine the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. The Japanese technician brings surgical precision against relentless Thai pressure in what promises to be a classic stylistic matchup between two division standouts.

Denis Puric delivered his own warning for Takeru Segawa during the heated exchanges. The veteran Bosnian striker believes he’s identified weaknesses in the Japanese legend’s recent performances and plans to exploit them.

“I think the more the fans cheer for him, it’s going to sharpen my focus more to beat him. And I’m definitely going to knock this guy out because I’ve seen some weaknesses in his last few fights. And I’m coming to put the lights out on this guy,” Puric said.

Grigorian responded to Anpo’s confident proclamations with menacing promises.

“I will hurt him in every way. He [will] remember me. I will break him physically and mentally,” he said.