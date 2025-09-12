What went down at the ONE 173 press conference in Japan

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2025
ONE 173 press conference

Rukiya Anpo refuses to show respect for established kickboxing royalty. The three-time K-1 Champion believes his ONE Championship debut will mark the beginning of a new era in featherweight kickboxing.

Anpo faces Marat Grigorian in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old Japanese striker seeks to establish himself as the division’s premier threat in front of his home crowd against the Armenian knockout artist.

The ONE 173 press conference revealed the magnitude of Anpo’s confidence as he positioned himself above seasoned veterans. The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion dismissed questions about respecting Grigorian’s accomplishments. Instead, Anpo focused on his own championship vision and the impact he plans to make on ONE’s featherweight landscape.

Also, ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong’s blockbuster announcements transformed the event into something historic. Four additional fights joined the card including Rodtang versus Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. Christian Lee defends his lightweight MMA crown against Alibeg Rasulov in their anticipated rematch.

The atmosphere reached fever pitch when Anpo stepped to the microphone. His declaration sent shockwaves through the assembled media and fighters. The Japanese superstar made it clear he views himself as the sport’s future rather than just another contender seeking validation.

“I am the main character of the martial arts. You know what, I came to ONE Championship to make this sport exciting, to change the air of the whole atmosphere. I’m the true champion. I promise you I will be the true champion of the ONE Championship featherweights,” he said.

ONE 173 fighters sound off

Rukiya Anpo wasn’t the only fighter making bold statements during Thursday’s press conference. The historic gathering featured multiple World Champions and contenders addressing their upcoming battles in Tokyo’s biggest martial arts event of the year.

Nadaka and Numsurin Chor Ketwina will determine the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. The Japanese technician brings surgical precision against relentless Thai pressure in what promises to be a classic stylistic matchup between two division standouts.

Denis Puric delivered his own warning for Takeru Segawa during the heated exchanges. The veteran Bosnian striker believes he’s identified weaknesses in the Japanese legend’s recent performances and plans to exploit them.

“I think the more the fans cheer for him, it’s going to sharpen my focus more to beat him. And I’m definitely going to knock this guy out because I’ve seen some weaknesses in his last few fights. And I’m coming to put the lights out on this guy,” Puric said.

Grigorian responded to Anpo’s confident proclamations with menacing promises.

“I will hurt him in every way. He [will] remember me. I will break him physically and mentally,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang, Nong-O, and Christian Lee

Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Nong-O Hama for vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2025
Decho
ONE Championship

Decho embraces Suriyanlek's knockout challenge at ONE Friday Fights 124: "I'm ready to rumble"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025

Decho Por Borirak refuses to be intimidated by Suriyanlek Por Yenying’s devastating finishing power. The 22-year-old rising contender believes his tactical preparation will overcome the veteran’s explosive striking arsenal in Friday’s main event showdown.

Suriyanlek
ONE Championship

Suriyanlek targets knockout at ONE Friday Fights 124 despite height disadvantage: "I'm confident in my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025

Suriyanlek Por Yenying believes his power advantage will overcome Decho Por Borirak’s physical dimensions. The veteran Thai striker seeks his 84th career victory against a dangerous opponent riding an eight-fight winning streak in Friday’s main event.

Alyse Anderson
ONE Championship

Roster shake up: ONE Championship releases five fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Alyse Anderson joins four other fighters in losing their roster spots due to various reasons. The martial arts organization terminated contracts for multiple veterans who failed to meet competitive standards.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow replaces injured Tawanchai against Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn accepts a quick turnaround opportunity to face Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action. The Thai striker steps in after Tawanchai PK Saenchai withdrew from the originally scheduled bout due to injury.

Suriyanlek

ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE Friday Fights 124 on September 12

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali snaps losing streak with devastating shot: "Nobody can really take an elbow"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Johan Ghazali returned to the winner’s circle in emphatic fashion with a first-round TKO of Zakaria El Jamari. The 18-year-old American-Malaysian ended his two-fight losing streak with a devastating right elbow that dropped his opponent at 2:10 of the opening round.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo celebrates successful MMA transition: "This isn't just another day in the office"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2025

Tye Ruotolo exceeded expectations in his mixed martial arts debut against previously undefeated Adrian Lee. The ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion secured a second-round rear-naked choke submission that earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Stella Hemetsberger
Stella Hemetsberger

Stella Hemetsberger captures historic ONE World Title after defeating Jackie Buntan: "It feels amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2025

Stella Hemetsberger achieved Austrian combat sports history by capturing championship gold in her biggest career test. The underdog challenger stunned Jackie Buntan with two first-round knockdowns to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Rambolek X Kovtun
ONE Championship

Rambolek targets early finish against Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2025

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon enters his rescheduled showdown with supreme confidence in his ability to expose his opponent’s weaknesses. The #4-ranked bantamweight believes Dmitrii Kovtun’s conditioning issues will be his downfall when they finally clash.