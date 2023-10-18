Kamaru Usman shuts down rumors of injury following open workout scare

Kamaru Usman has shut down rumors of being injured following his open workout.

Usman stepped up on less than two weeks’ notice against Khamzat Chimaev and moved up to middleweight at UFC 294 to make the fight happen. It’s a highly-anticipated fight and one that UFC CEO Dana White has said the winner will get the next middleweight title shot.

However, on Wednesday, Kamaru Usman was wrestling Justin Gaethje when it appeared the former welterweight champion got banged up.

Kamaru Usman tosses BMF champ Justin Gaethje around at #UFC294 open workouts 🤼 pic.twitter.com/m46R4eoWj2 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 18, 2023

As the two got up, many people claimed they heard Justin Gaethje ask Kamaru Usman if he was okay when he replied something popped. However, taking to X, Kamaru Usman said that is not the case at all and isn’t hurt.

This is why no one reads this shitty ass blog. At what point while I was lightly drilling did you hear me say that to Justin. Stop with the clickbait you idiots 🙄🙄 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 18, 2023

“This is why no one reads this shitty ass blog. At what point while I was lightly drilling did you hear me say that to Justin. Stop with the clickbait you idiots,” Usman responded.

Justin Gaethje also backed up what Kamaru Usman said on social media, saying he asked the former welterweight champ if he hit his head on the mat, which is what he was worried about.

Gaethje on the speculation that Usman was injured during his open workout 👇 pic.twitter.com/epLQKt4PtD — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 18, 2023

“He said I’m good or something like that. I thought he hit his head on the mat. I asked him if he hit his head in this clip when we got up and he said no. He actually said I’m gunna go with cosmo to be exact,” Gaethje wrote.

The hope is that Kamaru Usman didn’t get injured as his fight against Khamzat Chimaev is one many fans are looking forward to. But, according to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ he says he’s still good to go.

Kamaru Usman enters his UFC 294 fight coming off back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards to lose his welterweight title. Before the setbacks, Usman was riding a 19-fight win streak and had defended his welterweight title five times.