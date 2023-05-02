Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants main event matchup opposite Khamzat Chimaev: “Boom”

UFC star Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on a possible main event matchup between himself and Khamzat Chimaev.

In the eyes of many, Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of the modern era. He was UFC welterweight champion for three and a half years and in that time, he successfully defended his strap on five separate occasions.

In the last twelve months, however, things have taken a turn. He was knocked out by Leon Edwards to lose the belt last summer and then back in March, he was beaten via majority decision by ‘Rocky’ once again.

From there, many wondered what his future in the sport of mixed martial arts would be. As it turns out, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wants all the smoke – in the form of Khamzat Chimaev.

“A fight with myself and Khamzat? Boom,” Usman said. “I’m kind of in a place now where I’m having fun with it, and what’s the biggest, funnest, most intense fight that really makes me feel something? That’s a fight right there. That could headline a pay-per-view.”

Usman wants Chimaev

“He’s a fighter and I’m a fighter at the end of the day,” Usman said. “I fight these guys heart, not their weight. I’ve been able to deal with middleweights and light heavyweights in the gym. And if he wants a shot at the welterweight strap, you kind of have to give a little bit and show I can get down there and do it. But if it’s up a weight, potentially.”

Sure, Chimaev may be making his way up to middleweight sooner rather than later, but we can all agree that this showdown would be an absolute banger.

