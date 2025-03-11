Justin Gaethje calls out Islam Makhachev following recent UFC 313 win: “Dana White, I am ready”

By Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Justin Gaethje badly wants a fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev

‘The Highlight’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC 313 over the weekend. Appearing in the co-main event, Justin Gaethje faced Rafael Fiziev. The bout was his first since his devastating knockout loss to Max Holloway last April. While the former ‘BMF’ titleholder was coming off a brutal stoppage defeat, it didn’t look that way on Saturday.

After 15 minutes of action, it was Justin Gaethje who earned a win by unanimous decision. At the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about booking ‘The Highlight’ against Islam Makhachev next. For his part, the lightweight champion last appeared in the cage in January, scoring a first-round submission win over Renato Moicano.

Taking to X earlier today, Justin Gaethje publicly lobbied for a title fight. In a brief post directed towards UFC CEO Dana White, the former ‘BMF’ titleholder called for a bout against Islam Makhachev. Gaethje noted that he’s won three of his last four fights, with the lone loss coming to Holloway in an “exhibition” last year.

Justin Gaethje calls for title fight against Islam Makhachev following UFC 313 win

For what it’s worth, Dana White didn’t rule out a possible Justin Gaethje vs. Islam Makhachev fight on Saturday night. While the UFC lightweight champion has multiple possible opponents including Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan, fans can now add ‘The Highlight’ to the list of contenders.

“I mean, what’s he ranked right now? Fourth or something, right? Third, there you go,” Dana White said at the UFC 313 post-event news conference when asked about Justin Gaethje. “He’s still the No. 3-ranked guy in the world. So the odds of him getting a title shot are pretty good.”

While fans can debate the likelihood of Justin Gaethje getting a title shot next, it’s clear that’s what he badly wants. It’s worth noting the former ‘BMF’ champion has already rejected an offer to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout later this year. ‘The Diamond’ is currently preparing for his retirement bout at UFC New Orleans, which is expected for this summer.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje next?

