Georges St. Pierre critiques Maple Leafs’ Simon Benoit’s superman punch in NHL fight

UFC legend Georges St. Pierre criticized Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit for his fight on Monday night.

The Maple Leafs took on the Utah Hockey Club on the road and midway through the second period, Benoit got into a fight with Michael Kesserling. Before the two even grabbed each other, Benoit jumped and threw a superman punch.

BENOIT WENT FOR THE SUPERMAN PUNCH 🥊 pic.twitter.com/NZ14m4T9iC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 11, 2025

It was a unique punch and Benoit missed as he telegraphed the superman punch too early. After he failed to land the punch, Kesselring landed some shots on Benoit before they fell to the ice.

After the video went viral, Georges St. Pierre took to social media to critique Simon Benoit over his punch.

Superman Punch in the NHL last night.

He missed the target because he telegraphed too much but the picture is awesome. 👍 pic.twitter.com/WHGcUfX5Us — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) March 11, 2025

“Superman Punch in the NHL last night. He missed the target because he telegraphed too much but the picture is awesome,” St. Pierre wrote.

St. Pierre is known for his fighting ability so he was quick to recognize that Benoit was telegraphing a superman punch, which isn’t seen often in NHl fights.

Benoit said he felt like he saw an opening to land the superman punch which is why he took it, although it isn’t common in hockey fights.

“I think just in the moment I felt I had an opening there, and I just took it,” Benoit said. “I did it last year against, I think, (Erik) Gudbranson. He’s a bit taller, though, and it was harder.”

Kesserling, meanwhile, says he had no issue with Benoit doing the superman punch although it’s uncommon in hockey fights.

“No, that was a little interesting,” the Utah defenceman said when asked if he had ever seen the move attempted on the ice before. “But whatever, it’s a fight right? You sign up for it. You know something’s coming so it’s all good.”

Although it is uncommon, Georges St. Pierre thinks Simon Benoit has more to work to do with his fighting ability.

St. Pierre is a UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion.