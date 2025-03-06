Renato Moicano explains why he isn’t fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

By Fernando Quiles - March 6, 2025

Renato Moicano has shared why he won’t be the one fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 on Saturday.

Renato Moicano

When Dan Hooker suffered a hand injury, the UFC brass needed to find a replacement opponent for “The Highlight.” Ultimately, Rafael Fiziev was given the call to take the fight and he accepted. Gaethje recently claimed that the likes of Moicano “understandably” turned down the short notice fight.

Moicano has now given an explanation on why won’t be sharing the Octagon with Gaethje this weekend.

RELATED: RENATO MOICANO REVEALS ‘NICE CHECK’ HE GOT FOR UFC 311 FIGHT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV

Renato Moicano Wanted Catchweight Fight With Justin Gaethje

During a recent episode of the “Show Me The Money Podcast,” Renato Moicano said he needed to fight Justin Gaethje at a catchweight if he was expected to compete on the UFC 313 card on short notice.

“Just to clarify, people were saying that I run from the fight, but to be honest, UFC messaged me and I said, ‘Hey, I’m 190. We can do a catchweight,’ but they didn’t want a catchweight so it is what it is,” Moicano said. “Just that, and I think Gaethje will beat Fiziev but that’s a very competitive fight and that’s a very good fight to watch again.”

It’s the same reason Arman Tsarukyan couldn’t get the bout with Gaethje despite being willing to take the matchup. Fiziev was the one who was willing to attempt cutting down to 155 pounds before fight night. Time will tell if weigh-in day will go smoothly for him given that he hasn’t had time for a full camp.

Gaethje vs. Fiziev at UFC 313 will be a rematch. The two fought back in 2023 and it was Gaethje who scored the majority decision win. Fiziev is returning to action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in his bout with Mateusz Gamrot. If he can avenge his loss to Gaethje in their first meeting, he’ll be closer than ever to a UFC title opportunity.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Colby Covington Themba Gorimbo

Colby Covington gets response from Themba Gorimbo after close call at UFC PI

Fernando Quiles - March 6, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Paul Felder

Paul Felder explains why it looks like Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has explained why it seems, at least to him, as if Jon Jones is ducking a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC star Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war when they collide at UFC 313 this weekend.

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes questions Aljamain Sterling for saying Movsav Evloev deserves title shot ahead of him

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC star Diego Lopes has questioned Aljamain Sterling for suggesting Movsar Evloev is deserving of a title shot ahead of him.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev title fight

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2025

In the main event of UFC 313, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira defends his strap against Magomed Ankalaev. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a -120 favorite while the challenger is a -106 underdog on FanDuel.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje willing to throw down with Rafael Fiziev in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 313: "I will accept that challenge"

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya offers prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: "He'll have to catch him"

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

Israel Adesanya has offered his take on the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira's time at the top is over after UFC 313: "New stars coming up"

Cole Shelton - March 5, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira’s time as a champion and big star in the UFC is over after UFC 313.

Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes dismisses notion that Alexander Volkanovski is past his prime ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Diego Lopes isn’t buying into the idea that Alexander Volkanovski’s best days are behind him.

Dana White Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White thinks Alex Pereira secures top pound-for-pound spot with win over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Alex Pereira could become the pound-for-pound best fighter following UFC 313, says Dana White.