Julianna Pena claims she made Amanda Nunes “relevant again” by beating her: “She’s probably really thankful for me”

By Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Julianna Pena says she made Amanda Nunes relevant again.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes

At UFC 269, Nunes was looking to defend her bantamweight title for the sixth time and extend her win streak to 13. During the win streak, she also won the featherweight title and not many of those fights were all that competitive. With that, Pena believes fans started to not care about Nunes’ fights until she pulled off a submission win to become the new champ.

After Pena beat Nunes, the two then rematched in the headliner of a pay-per-view and ‘The Lioness’ reclaimed the throne. Nunes will once again be headlining a pay-per-view on Saturday at UFC 289. With bout originally slated to be opposite Julianna Pena, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ believes she made Amanda Nunes relevant again by beating her and thinks the Brazilian should thank her.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes explains why she decided not to retire after Julianna Pena loss.

“You know, everybody always has that one person that’s just stuck in their butt and that’s me for Amanda. I know that she knows that. I think at the end of the day she’s probably really thankful for me making her relevant again when I beat her because no one really cared about Amanda Nunes because she was just stomping everybody out and knocking them out in the first round,” Pena said to Shak MMA on YouTube. “So, I think that they were excited to see somebody come in and stop her dead in her tracks with dominance and I think they were excited to see the savagery and the heart that I had. The determination to never give up in the second fight and unfortunately for me, I ran out of time. I think she is probably thankful we are (going) to do this trilogy because it once again elevates her.”

Unfortunately for Julianna Pena, she suffered a broken rib and was forced out of the trilogy match against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. Replacing her is Irene Aldana and should Nunes win, perhaps the trilogy will happen next time out. Regardless, Pena says she is the reason why fans care about Nunes’ fights again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Julianna Pena UFC

Related

Bobby Green, Jared Gordon

Bobby Green rips Jared Gordon for snitching on himself that he had a concussion before Jim Miller fight: "What’s the matter with you?"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023
Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush shuts down talk that his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the real main event

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Beneil Dariush doesn’t think his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the ‘people’s’ main event.

Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: "I'm next"

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes a win over Beneil Dariush will be enough to secure a second fight with Islam Makhachev.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

UFC champion Amanda Nunes explains why she decided not to retire: "I couldn’t leave my belt with Julianna"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she opted against retirement after losing to Julianna Pena back at UFC 269.

Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub encourages fighters to take action following latest MMA judging debacle - Boycott UFC 300

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Brendan Schaub is the latest to weigh in on the latest MMA judging crisis.

Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame

Daniel Cormier explains why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame: "I just don’t feel like time served puts you in"

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023
Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 289, Charles Oliveira looks to return to the win column as he takes on Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +120 underdog while the fourth-ranked lightweight is a -154 favorite on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Coach
UFC

Henry Cejudo shares the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone “not evolving” UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone the ‘not evolving’ UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya details previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis: “On striking, I just messed him up”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is detailing his previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis.

Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem
UFC

Big John McCarthy takes issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup: “Is this pay-per-view quality?”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Big John McCarthy is taking issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup.