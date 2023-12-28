Josh Thomson explains why he’s “not sold” on Khamzat Chimaev being a legit superstar: “He came out on fireworks and just kind of fizzled out”

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has explained why he isn’t entirely convinced by the superstar potential of Khamzat Chimaev.

For over three years now, Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the most talked about stars in mixed martial arts. His dominance inside the Octagon has been clear for all to see, and that goes for middleweight as well as welterweight.

Now, however, many are left to wonder what the next step is going to be for ‘Borz’. He clearly has the talent necessary to contend for a title, but his inactivity is something that has raised more than a few eyebrows.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev set for surgery, vows to “smash somebody” in his UFC return

As we look ahead to his future, Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on where the top contender is currently at.