Josh Thomson explains why he’s “not sold” on Khamzat Chimaev being a legit superstar: “He came out on fireworks and just kind of fizzled out”
MMA analyst Josh Thomson has explained why he isn’t entirely convinced by the superstar potential of Khamzat Chimaev.
For over three years now, Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the most talked about stars in mixed martial arts. His dominance inside the Octagon has been clear for all to see, and that goes for middleweight as well as welterweight.
Now, however, many are left to wonder what the next step is going to be for ‘Borz’. He clearly has the talent necessary to contend for a title, but his inactivity is something that has raised more than a few eyebrows.
As we look ahead to his future, Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on where the top contender is currently at.
Thomson’s Chimaev view
“I’m not, I said this the last time I saw him fight, I’m not sold on him yet. I’m not sold on Khamzat Chimaev. Everyone’s like ‘you’re stupid, you’re being a hater’. I’m like no, I don’t care what you guys say, I’ve been in the fight game a long, long time. Fighters come, fighters go. They explode into the scene and guess what? Then they linger around for a little bit trying to get back on track and some of them never do and some have a resurgence.
“Charles Oliveira is one of the guys that had a resurgence. A lot of guys before in the past never did. Melvin Guillard never did, he came on like fireworks and just kind of fizzled out and faded away and I don’t even know where he’s at now. That’s no knock on him, that happens to a lot of fighters, I’m just using him as an example.”
Quotes via MMA News
Are you excited to see what is next for Khamzat Chimaev? Will he be a world champion by the end of 2024?
