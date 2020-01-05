Coach believes Conor McGregor will score “late” finish over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh believes his star pupil Conor McGregor will score a “late” finish in his fight with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor and Cerrone are set to collide in a welterweight bout which is set to headline the January 18 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While the Irish superstar has been known for his ability to finish fights early in the past, coach Kavanagh believes McGregor will likely score a “late” finish when he squares off with ‘Cowboy’ at UFC 246.

Kavanagh recently sat down with TheMacLife.com where he shared his thoughts on McGregor’s upcoming fight, as well as a bold prediction for the contests outcome.

“I think it is going to be late,” Kavanagh said when discussing a possible finish for McGregor. “I could see it in the championship rounds. That’s the mindset that I personally have – to be ready for that. Now, he could spark him in seconds. But I think there’s a little extra weight involved, so I think in the later rounds.”

Conor McGregor will be returning to action for the first time in over a year at UFC 246. In his most recent effort at UFC 229 in October of 2018, ‘Mystic Mac’ was submitted by his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bout for the promotions lightweight title.

McGregor has not competed at welterweight since August of 2016 where he defeated Nate Diaz via majority decision in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 202.

As for Donald Cerrone, ‘Cowboy’ will return to welterweight following a 2-2 stint in the promotions lightweight division. In his most recent effort at 170lbs, Cerrone scored a submission victory over Mike Perry at UFC Denver.

Do you agree with Coach Kavanagh that Conor McGregor will likely score a late finish over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 4, 2020