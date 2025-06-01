UFC champion Jon Jones moving on from controversial pro MMA loss

Jon Jones isn’t pounding the table to have his lone career defeat removed from his record. Jones has had 30 pro MMA fights and has officially won 29 of them. The lone defeat occurred on Dec. 5, 2009. Jones went one-on-one with Matt Hamill. “Bones” was dominating the opening frame and rained down strikes while in top control. Referee Steve Mazzagatti stopped the fight, and it looked as if Jones had won via TKO. Instead, Mazzagatti disqualified Jones for using 12-6 elbows, which were illegal at the time. While Mazzagatti was a controversial referee and many believe he should’ve stopped the fight before “Bones” even threw the elbows, don’t expect the current UFC Heavyweight Champion to fight for the loss to be overturned. RELATED: JON JONES MOCKS TOM ASPINALL AND FAN PETITION, INTERIM CHAMPION RESPONDS

Jon Jones Not Concerned With Lone Career Loss

During an interview with Vic Blends of “DeepCut,” Jon Jones was asked if the disqualification loss should be removed from his record. “Bones” said that while he understands how a promoter might feel, he isn’t concerned about it.

“The promoter in me says that 0 should be removed from my record, “Jones said. “That way I can be truly marketed as an undefeated fighter, but the athlete in me knows that the rules are the rules. At the time when I was disqualified, 12-6 elbows was illegal. So, I broke the rule and I paid the cost by having a loss. It just is what it is. Can’t cry over spilled milk.”

Jones now looks forward, but what that might entail remains to be seen. The MMA world has been calling for Jones and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to be booked in a title unification bout. UFC CEO Dana White has long said he doesn’t doubt the fight will eventually be made.

During a seminar in Phuket, Jones revealed he can’t legally talk about what’s next for him in terms of fighting. He also said that Tom Aspinall is in the same situation, as both have spoken to the UFC.