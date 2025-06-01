UFC champion Jon Jones moving on from controversial pro MMA loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones isn’t pounding the table to have his lone career defeat removed from his record.

Jon Jones press conference

Jones has had 30 pro MMA fights and has officially won 29 of them. The lone defeat occurred on Dec. 5, 2009. Jones went one-on-one with Matt Hamill. “Bones” was dominating the opening frame and rained down strikes while in top control. Referee Steve Mazzagatti stopped the fight, and it looked as if Jones had won via TKO. Instead, Mazzagatti disqualified Jones for using 12-6 elbows, which were illegal at the time.

While Mazzagatti was a controversial referee and many believe he should’ve stopped the fight before “Bones” even threw the elbows, don’t expect the current UFC Heavyweight Champion to fight for the loss to be overturned.

RELATED: JON JONES MOCKS TOM ASPINALL AND FAN PETITION, INTERIM CHAMPION RESPONDS

Jon Jones Not Concerned With Lone Career Loss

During an interview with Vic Blends of “DeepCut,” Jon Jones was asked if the disqualification loss should be removed from his record. “Bones” said that while he understands how a promoter might feel, he isn’t concerned about it.

“The promoter in me says that 0 should be removed from my record, “Jones said. “That way I can be truly marketed as an undefeated fighter, but the athlete in me knows that the rules are the rules. At the time when I was disqualified, 12-6 elbows was illegal. So, I broke the rule and I paid the cost by having a loss. It just is what it is. Can’t cry over spilled milk.”

Jones now looks forward, but what that might entail remains to be seen. The MMA world has been calling for Jones and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to be booked in a title unification bout. UFC CEO Dana White has long said he doesn’t doubt the fight will eventually be made.

During a seminar in Phuket, Jones revealed he can’t legally talk about what’s next for him in terms of fighting. He also said that Tom Aspinall is in the same situation, as both have spoken to the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission

UFC 316 commentator thinks Merab Dvalishvili is the greatest bantamweight of all time

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, UFC
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan eyes backup role for UFC 317 lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is throwing his name in the hat for backup roles if needed.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals how long he hopes to keep fighting beyond UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Sean O’Malley hopes to extend his fighting career for as long as he can.

Erin Blanchfield interview
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield receives good news following rare last-second UFC fight cancellation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Erin Blanchfield didn’t get a chance to compete at UFC Vegas 107, but she didn’t leave Las Vegas empty-handed.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones has mocked Tom Aspinall and a petition to have him stripped of his UFC gold, and the interim champion is firing back.

Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC

Erin Blanchfield slams Maycee Barber following UFC main event cancellation: "I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life"

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025
Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC Vegas 107, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 107 Bonus Report: Ramiz Brahimaj one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Maycee Barber weigh-in
Maycee Barber

Pros react after Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield is cancelled last minute

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was supposed to be headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial contenders Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 main event between Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the women’s flyweight main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Mateusz Gamrot, UFC Vegas 107, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot dominates Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein.