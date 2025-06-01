UFC 316 commentator thinks Merab Dvalishvili is the greatest bantamweight of all time

Merab Dvalishvili Already Greatest Bantamweight Ever?

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik admitted that he feels Merab Dvalishvili has surpassed Dominick Cruz on the all-time bantamweight list.

“I do believe he already has status as the greatest bantamweight of all time,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I say that as a man who if I got married this weekend, Dominick Cruz would be a groomsman. He’s one of my best friends in the world. But when I look at the body of work of Merab Dvalishvili in the modern era, he could be 14-0 in the UFC. He lost to Frankie Saenz (by split decision), then a contentious ending against Ricky Simon. After those two guys it’s been 12 straight wins ever since.”

Dvalishvili is looking for his second successful 135-pound title defense on June 7. He’ll share the Octagon with Sean O’Malley a second time. The title rematch will headline UFC 316 inside Prudential Center in Newark.

Ahead of the fight, Dvalishvili has told reporters that he expects O’Malley made adjustments since their last meeting. He also believes O’Malley will be healthier and he doesn’t anticipate an easy go-around this time.