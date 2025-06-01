UFC 316 commentator thinks Merab Dvalishvili is the greatest bantamweight of all time

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

A top UFC commentator believes Merab Dvalishvili has already cemented himself as the greatest bantamweight of all time.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission

Dvalishvili may have just one successful UFC bantamweight title defense, but his road to the title featured wins over elite competition. Before capturing gold, Dvalishvili had victories over UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, and former UFC bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan.

“The Machine” went on to defeat Sean O’Malley to capture the UFC Bantamweight Championship. He followed that up with a stellar performance against the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili’s resume is enough to earn G.O.A.T recognition, says one UFC commentator.

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI REVEALS WHAT’S DIFFERENT ENTERING SEAN O’MALLEY REMATCH AT UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili Already Greatest Bantamweight Ever?

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik admitted that he feels Merab Dvalishvili has surpassed Dominick Cruz on the all-time bantamweight list.

“I do believe he already has status as the greatest bantamweight of all time,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I say that as a man who if I got married this weekend, Dominick Cruz would be a groomsman. He’s one of my best friends in the world. But when I look at the body of work of Merab Dvalishvili in the modern era, he could be 14-0 in the UFC. He lost to Frankie Saenz (by split decision), then a contentious ending against Ricky Simon. After those two guys it’s been 12 straight wins ever since.”

Dvalishvili is looking for his second successful 135-pound title defense on June 7. He’ll share the Octagon with Sean O’Malley a second time. The title rematch will headline UFC 316 inside Prudential Center in Newark.

Ahead of the fight, Dvalishvili has told reporters that he expects O’Malley made adjustments since their last meeting. He also believes O’Malley will be healthier and he doesn’t anticipate an easy go-around this time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Anik Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC

Arman Tsarukyan eyes backup role for UFC 317 lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025
Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals how long he hopes to keep fighting beyond UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Sean O’Malley hopes to extend his fighting career for as long as he can.

Erin Blanchfield interview
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield receives good news following rare last-second UFC fight cancellation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Erin Blanchfield didn’t get a chance to compete at UFC Vegas 107, but she didn’t leave Las Vegas empty-handed.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones has mocked Tom Aspinall and a petition to have him stripped of his UFC gold, and the interim champion is firing back.

Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield slams Maycee Barber following UFC main event cancellation: "I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life"

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Erin Blanchfield was anything but sympathetic after her slated UFC Vegas 107 main event with Maycee Barber was cancelled at the last minute.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC Vegas 107, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 107 Bonus Report: Ramiz Brahimaj one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025
Maycee Barber weigh-in
Maycee Barber

Pros react after Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield is cancelled last minute

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was supposed to be headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial contenders Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 main event between Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the women’s flyweight main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Mateusz Gamrot, UFC Vegas 107, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot dominates Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein.

Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Ludovit Klein (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein.