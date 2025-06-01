Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones has mocked Tom Aspinall and a petition to have him stripped of his UFC gold, and the interim champion is firing back.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

The wait for movement in the UFC’s heavyweight division continues. Aspinall has held the interim UFC heavyweight title since Nov. 2023, but he still hasn’t gotten an undisputed championship fight. The UFC chose to go through with Jones’ title defense against Stipe Miocic, which had been delayed one year due to an injury.

Jones defeated Miocic in dominant fashion in Nov. 2024, but there remains no sign of a title unification bout despite Dana White’s optimism.

RELATED: JON JONES REMAINS NONCOMMITTAL ON FIGHTING FUTURE AMID UFC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE HOLDUP

Jon Jones Mocks Tom Aspinall and Fans

Jon Jones hasn’t been shy adding fuel to the fire. He hopped on his X account to mock Tom Aspinall for giving him free promotion. He also acknowledged a growing online petition to have him stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

“Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history,” Jones wrote. “Half the crowd flew in from the UK—how wild is that?! Massive shoutout to my guy Tom for all the free promo… couldn’t have done it without you. Seriously though, I’m beyond grateful for this brand new UK following. You guys showed up with so much love and energy, and I felt every bit of it. Let’s keep this momentum going—make sure to sign that petition today, we’re pushing 200k! How exciting.”

Aspinall replied to the post with some sarcasm and a duck emoji.

“My pleasure Jon,” Aspinall wrote. “Told you I’m not an asshole. Glad you’re enjoying retirement.”

Jones hasn’t committed on what his fighting future holds. While Aspinall believes the fight will happen, he simply hopes to stay active. The one condition Aspinall has is that his next fight must be contested for the undisputed distinction.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC

Erin Blanchfield slams Maycee Barber following UFC main event cancellation: "I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life"

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025
Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC Vegas 107, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 107 Bonus Report: Ramiz Brahimaj one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Maycee Barber weigh-in
Maycee Barber

Pros react after Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield is cancelled last minute

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was supposed to be headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial contenders Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 main event between Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the women’s flyweight main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Mateusz Gamrot, UFC Vegas 107, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot dominates Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein.

Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Ludovit Klein (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025
Dustin Jacoby, Bruno Lopes, UFC Vegas 107, Results, UFC
Dustin Jacoby

UFC Vegas 107 Results: Dustin Jacoby KO's Bruno Lopes (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes.

UFC Vegas 107, Results, Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, Results, UFC
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107: 'Barber vs. Blanchfield' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, a 10-bout fight card headlined by Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC fight that made him realize he was living out his MMA dreams

BJ Penn Staff - May 30, 2025

Over the last few years, Sean O’Malley has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC. It’s been a dream come true for the bantamweight star, and he remembers the specific fight where he realized everything he had hoped for was becoming a reality.

Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Ilia Topuria

Boxing star Jake Paul makes big move in ongoing war with UFC

BJ Penn Staff - May 30, 2025

Jake Paul has been at war with the UFC for years, and his latest move against the MMA promotion could be a big one.