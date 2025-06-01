Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds

Jon Jones Mocks Tom Aspinall and Fans

Jon Jones hasn’t been shy adding fuel to the fire. He hopped on his X account to mock Tom Aspinall for giving him free promotion. He also acknowledged a growing online petition to have him stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

“Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history,” Jones wrote. “Half the crowd flew in from the UK—how wild is that?! Massive shoutout to my guy Tom for all the free promo… couldn’t have done it without you. Seriously though, I’m beyond grateful for this brand new UK following. You guys showed up with so much love and energy, and I felt every bit of it. Let’s keep this momentum going—make sure to sign that petition today, we’re pushing 200k! How exciting.”

Aspinall replied to the post with some sarcasm and a duck emoji.

“My pleasure Jon,” Aspinall wrote. “Told you I’m not an asshole. Glad you’re enjoying retirement.”

Jones hasn’t committed on what his fighting future holds. While Aspinall believes the fight will happen, he simply hopes to stay active. The one condition Aspinall has is that his next fight must be contested for the undisputed distinction.