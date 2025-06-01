Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds
Jon Jones has mocked Tom Aspinall and a petition to have him stripped of his UFC gold, and the interim champion is firing back.
The wait for movement in the UFC’s heavyweight division continues. Aspinall has held the interim UFC heavyweight title since Nov. 2023, but he still hasn’t gotten an undisputed championship fight. The UFC chose to go through with Jones’ title defense against Stipe Miocic, which had been delayed one year due to an injury.
Jones defeated Miocic in dominant fashion in Nov. 2024, but there remains no sign of a title unification bout despite Dana White’s optimism.
Jon Jones Mocks Tom Aspinall and Fans
Jon Jones hasn’t been shy adding fuel to the fire. He hopped on his X account to mock Tom Aspinall for giving him free promotion. He also acknowledged a growing online petition to have him stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.
“Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history,” Jones wrote. “Half the crowd flew in from the UK—how wild is that?! Massive shoutout to my guy Tom for all the free promo… couldn’t have done it without you. Seriously though, I’m beyond grateful for this brand new UK following. You guys showed up with so much love and energy, and I felt every bit of it. Let’s keep this momentum going—make sure to sign that petition today, we’re pushing 200k! How exciting.”
Aspinall replied to the post with some sarcasm and a duck emoji.
“My pleasure Jon,” Aspinall wrote. “Told you I’m not an asshole. Glad you’re enjoying retirement.”
Jones hasn’t committed on what his fighting future holds. While Aspinall believes the fight will happen, he simply hopes to stay active. The one condition Aspinall has is that his next fight must be contested for the undisputed distinction.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
