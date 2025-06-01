Mateusz Gamrot mocks ranked UFC lightweight for avoiding him
Mateusz Gamrot has a new nickname for one UFC lightweight who he’s been trying to fight.
Gamrot is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Ľudovít Klein in what ended up being the final bout on the UFC Vegas 107 card. It was a one-sided showing in favor of the No. 7-ranked UFC lightweight, who had a clean sweep of 30-27 score totals. Gamrot has gone 4-1 in his last five outings, with the lone defeat being a split decision.
During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Gamrot called for any top name at lightweight.
“Everybody bro,” Gamrot said. “I want to fight with everybody.”
He also took aim at one lightweight in particular.
Gamrot Pokes Fun at Benoit Saint Denis
Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 107, Mateusz Gamrot once again brought up claims that Benoit Saint Denis turned him down for UFC 315 back in May. He also had an unflattering nickname for Saint Denis (via MMAJunkie).
“I can change Benoit Saint Denis’ nickname,” Gamrot told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 68 post-fight press conference. “He has the nickname ‘God of War,’ but I can change his nickname to ‘God of Comfort Zone’ because bro, he got offered to fight with me one week before, and many times he called me out. So he gets opportunity and he says no. Bro, what the f*ck? ‘God of Comfort Zone.'”
Saint Denis ended up facing Kyle Prepolec instead. “God of War” scored the second-round submission finish. With the win, Saint Denis snapped a two-fight skid.
Gamrot’s plan is to keep winning fights until he can no longer be denied a title opportunity. Who the UFC matches him up with next remains to be seen. If a grudge match against Saint Denis isn’t the plan, then perhaps someone in the top five if Gamrot gets some luck on his side.