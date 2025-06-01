Mateusz Gamrot mocks ranked UFC lightweight for avoiding him

Mateusz Gamrot has a new nickname for one UFC lightweight who he’s been trying to fight.

Gamrot is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Ľudovít Klein in what ended up being the final bout on the UFC Vegas 107 card. It was a one-sided showing in favor of the No. 7-ranked UFC lightweight, who had a clean sweep of 30-27 score totals. Gamrot has gone 4-1 in his last five outings, with the lone defeat being a split decision.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Gamrot called for any top name at lightweight.

“Everybody bro,” Gamrot said. “I want to fight with everybody.”

He also took aim at one lightweight in particular.

