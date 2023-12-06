UFC champion Jon Jones gets support from unlikely name in war of words with Tom Aspinall: “I don’t think he should be stripped”

By Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been shown support from an unlikely name.

Jon Jones

Jones has recently gotten into a social media spat with interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. “Bones” didn’t take too kindly to Aspinall saying that he should be stripped of his main title after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in preparation for his previously planned title defense against Stipe Miocic.

RELATED: DANA WHITE EXPLAINS WHY THE UFC WON’T BE STRIPPING JON JONES OF HIS HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: “THE STIPE FIGHT HAS TO HAPPEN”

Daniel Cormier Comes To Jon Jones’ Defense

Daniel Cormier was once a fierce rival of Jon Jones. While things got ugly between the two ahead of their two UFC meetings, “DC” now finds himself defending “Bones” against the idea of stripping him of the UFC heavyweight gold. Here’s what the UFC Hall of Famer had to say on a recent edition of ESPN’s “DC & RC” show:

“I don’t think he should be stripped,” Cormier said. “I do believe that Tom Aspinall will be elevated at some point because Jones and Stipe will only fight each other. Tom’s response is not all that bad because he can’t go in to play a game of words with Jones, because in Jones’ tweet he spoke about fighting legends and all these guys over 15 years. Jon also went through some of the nastiest rivalries over the course of 15 years with me and Rashad [Evans] and Chael [Sonnen]. He knows how to go through that, and if Tom goes through that with him he’s gonna get drowned.”

UFC CEO Dana White has insisted that the fight to book next is still Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic once the heavyweight champion is cleared to return to action. As far as whether or not Aspinall will wait or take another fight, that remains to be seen.

