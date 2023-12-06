Brock Lesnar’s lookalike daughter sets Colorado State’s shot put record

By Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar set the shot put record at Colorado State.

Brock Lesnar, Mya Lesnar

Mya is in her junior season on the track and field team at Colorado State. Recently, Mya Lesnar revealed she broke the school record in indoor shot put while competing at the Mines Alumni Classic, where she finished first in weight throw with a mark of 21.11m last weekend.

Brock Lesnar’s daughter then broke the previous record of 17.55m with a mark of 18.50m, which is Colorado State’s record, according to the school website. She also currently leads the country in women’s indoor shot put.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mya Lesnar (@mya.lesnar)

“18.50m. A new PR and a new school record!! Happy with a strong start to my season,” Mya Lesnar wrote on Instagram.

Lesnar was also named Colorado State’s student-athlete of the week after breaking the school record.

Mya Lesnar originally began her collegiate career at Arizona State, but after two seasons with the Sun Devils, she transferred to Colorado State.

As for Brock Lesnar, he remains on the WWE roster but has not competed since SummerSlam in August, and isn’t expected back until the new year. Lesnar is the former WWE heavyweight and WWE Universal champion. But, with him not expected to wrestle again until 2024, it;s uncertain who he will wrestle in his next match.

But, at age 46, Brock Lesnar seems focused on WWE as recently UFC CEO Dana White shut down rumors of Lesnar potentially returning at UFC 300.

“I get why everybody asks,” White said to Sports Illustrated about Brock Lesnar. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion, I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.” I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar,” said White. “It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend… But no, they’re not coming back.

Lesnar is 5-3 and one No Contest all-time in the UFC and last fought at UFC 200 when he beat Mark Hunt by decision. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.

Brock Lesnar is the former UFC heavyweight champion and went 4-3 and one No contest inside the Octagon. Lesnar defended the heavyweight title twice with a TKO win over Frank Mir and a submission win over Shane Carwin before losing the belt to Cain Velasquez.

