Jon Jones reveals his UFC Mount Rushmore — with a few controversial snubs
Who would appear on the MMA version of Mount Rushmore? Every fight fan has their answers, and now UFC legend Jon Jones has shared his.
Jones was asked for his MMA Mount Rushmore by a YouTube channel called Vic Blends. The question, which is very common in MMA, essentially boils down to this: Who are the four best—or perhaps most influential—fighters in MMA history?
A lot of fans would include the likes of Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Randy Couture, and Royce Gracie on their lists. Not Jones.
Jones was decisive about his MMA Mount Rushmore, naming himself and the three other fighters with longest reigns in UFC history.
Who does Jon Jones put on MMA’s Mount Rushmore?
“Top four — Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and myself,” Jones told Vic Blends on YouTube. “In no specific order. We’ve all done really great things in this sport.”
Johnson, of course, is the former UFC flyweight champ—with a ONE Championship title reign to boot. Brazil’s Silva, who Jones infamously sparred in secret, had a legendary middleweight title run. Canadian St-Pierre, a former Jones training partner, is best known for an iconic welterweight title run. However, he later became a two-division champ with a win over Michael Bisping at middleweight.
Most fans are likely to agree with the version of the MMA Mount Rushmore Jones put forth. However, there a few other fighters who arguably deserve a mention. How about former PRIDE heavyweight star Fedor Emelianenko? And what about Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski, both legends at featherweight? How about Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, both legendary lightweights? And Islam Makhachev?
Ultimately, it’s impossible to argue with the choices Jon Jones put forth. The whole debate is subjective.
