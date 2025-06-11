Jon Jones reveals his UFC Mount Rushmore — with a few controversial snubs

Who would appear on the MMA version of Mount Rushmore? Every fight fan has their answers, and now UFC legend Jon Jones has shared his.

Jones was asked for his MMA Mount Rushmore by a YouTube channel called Vic Blends. The question, which is very common in MMA, essentially boils down to this: Who are the four best—or perhaps most influential—fighters in MMA history?

A lot of fans would include the likes of Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Randy Couture, and Royce Gracie on their lists. Not Jones.

Jones was decisive about his MMA Mount Rushmore, naming himself and the three other fighters with longest reigns in UFC history.