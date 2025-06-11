Merab Dvalishvili reveals generous wedding gift for Aljamain Sterling following UFC 316 win

Merab Dvalishvili offers generous gift to UFC training partner

The win was impressive enough that Dvalishvili earned a $50,000 in addition to his standard fight purse.

After his win, Dvalishvili told the media that he intends to split that bonus with Sterling, 50/50—partly as a “thank you” for the training they’ve done together, partly as a wedding gift.

“In my training camp, my friend Aljamain Sterling helped me so much,” Dvalishvili said at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference (via Sportskeeda). “He is getting married. He don’t like sparring much, but he sparred with me three times a week.

“I’m grateful for my friend Aljamain Sterling. I [told] him today that I have to split my bonus. Give him half,” Dvalishvili added.

After his second win over O’Malley, Dvalishvili is on a truly legendary run, with 13-straight victories behind him. Highlights of his current streak include wins over O’Malley (of course), as well as Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo. He is objectively one of the best fighters in MMA right now. It’s possible he wouldn’t achieved what he has without the help of his friend sterling.