Kamaru Usman lays out “pretty simple” path to superfight with Dricus Du Plessis for middleweight title

Kamaru Usman believes there is a path for him to fight for the middleweight belt, but it all starts by defeating Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Usman is set to fight for the first time since October of 2023, when he dropped a decision to Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of his return against Buckley, Usman has his eyes set on reclaiming his welterweight title. But, he also has his eyes set on a superfight with Dricus Du Plessis.

“My path there is pretty simple. I’ll just lay out the map here. I’ll finish Buckley this weekend and then wait for the winner of, I believe, Islam and JDM, which is going to be an incredible fight,” Usman said at UFC Atlanta media day. “It’s such a great thing now having Islam come up into the division. Who wouldn’t buy a ticket to that? Former pound-for-pound and current pound-for-pound. I love Islam. Islam is a great fighter. I think that’s something that we’d both remember forever.