Jack Della Maddalena reveals ideal opponent for next fight after losing welterweight title

By Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026
Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena has a couple of names in mind for his next opponent.

Della Maddalena is coming off a decision loss to Islam Makhachev to lose his welterweight title. It was a lopsided loss, and since then, Della Maddalena hasn’t been booked for his next, and he isn’t sure when he will return.

However, Jack Della Maddalena said if he had it his way, his return fight would be against top-ranked contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“Nothing locked in. Just waiting,” Della Maddalena said to N3ON. “I don’t know. I would like to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov. I’ve always wanted to fight him, but whether that happens or not, I don’t know. … That’s the fight. That’s a fight.”

Rakhmonov is also out injured, so there are some question marks on when that fight will happen. If it doesn’t happen, Della Maddalena has his eyes set on two other welterweight contenders.

“Otherwise, maybe Michael Morales or Carlos Prates, one of those guys,” Della Maddalena added.

Jack Della Maddalena hopes for an eventual Islam Makhachev rematch

Although Jack Della Maddalena is coming off his first loss in the UFC, it’s clear he’s not looking for a layup or an easy fight.

Instead, Della Maddalena wants to fight legit contenders to get back to a title shot, as he wants a rematch against Islam Makhachev.

“That’d be the dream,” Della Maddalena said. “That’s why I want to fight Shavkat, because beating someone like him, you get thrown right back in there.”

However, given how one-sided the fight between Della Maddalena-Makhachev was, the Aussie will need multiple wins in a row to get back to a title shot. But Della Maddalena has full confidence in his skills that he can get back to a belt and beat Makhachev in a rematch.

Jack Della Maddalena is 18-3 as a pro and coming off the loss to Makhachev. Before that, he beat Belal Muhammad to win the welterweight title.

