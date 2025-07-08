Daniel Cormier willing to root for Jon Jones, but there’s a catch

Daniel Cormier has long been at odds with Jon Jones, but he would end up cheering for “Bones” under a special circumstance. POTUS Donald Trump had many within the MMA community buzzing when he discussed possibly holding a UFC event in the White House during Independence Day weekend in 2026. Such an event has not been confirmed, and many have questioned the logistics of such a show. Still, that hasn’t stopped many from fantasy booking. Jones, who recently re-entered the drug testing pool despite retiring, teased interest in fighting Tom Aspinall if the UFC heads to the White House. RELATED: JON JONES ANNOUNCES HE’S RE-ENTERED THE UFC TESTING POOL: “THAT LASTED FOR ABOUT TWO WEEKS”

Cormier Would Root for Jones During White House Fight

During a new episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy,” Daniel Cormier admitted that if Jon Jones were to face Tom Aspinall at the White House, then he’d actually be rooting for his longtime rival (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I like the idea of two American dudes walking at the end, or a bad, bad American that’s going to win,” Cormier said. “It pains me to say, if we’ve got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. If we need one American dude to represent the country and get a dub, call Jon Jones.

“I would cheer so hard for him on the White House card. I know you guys always say I’m hard on Jones. If we’ve got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I’ll call him to ask him. I love Colby (Covington), I love Michael (Chandler), I love all these dudes. If we’ve got to do one American dude, man, you better go put Jon Jones out there to go get us a dub as a country.”

At the moment, fans are waiting to see what’s next for Aspinall, who has been promoted as the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. Many believe that Ciryl Gane will be challenging Aspinall, but there is no confirmation at this time.