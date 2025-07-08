Daniel Cormier willing to root for Jon Jones, but there’s a catch

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Daniel Cormier has long been at odds with Jon Jones, but he would end up cheering for “Bones” under a special circumstance.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

POTUS Donald Trump had many within the MMA community buzzing when he discussed possibly holding a UFC event in the White House during Independence Day weekend in 2026. Such an event has not been confirmed, and many have questioned the logistics of such a show.

Still, that hasn’t stopped many from fantasy booking. Jones, who recently re-entered the drug testing pool despite retiring, teased interest in fighting Tom Aspinall if the UFC heads to the White House.

RELATED: JON JONES ANNOUNCES HE’S RE-ENTERED THE UFC TESTING POOL: “THAT LASTED FOR ABOUT TWO WEEKS”

Cormier Would Root for Jones During White House Fight

During a new episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy,” Daniel Cormier admitted that if Jon Jones were to face Tom Aspinall at the White House, then he’d actually be rooting for his longtime rival (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I like the idea of two American dudes walking at the end, or a bad, bad American that’s going to win,” Cormier said. “It pains me to say, if we’ve got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. If we need one American dude to represent the country and get a dub, call Jon Jones.

“I would cheer so hard for him on the White House card. I know you guys always say I’m hard on Jones. If we’ve got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I’ll call him to ask him. I love Colby (Covington), I love Michael (Chandler), I love all these dudes. If we’ve got to do one American dude, man, you better go put Jon Jones out there to go get us a dub as a country.”

At the moment, fans are waiting to see what’s next for Aspinall, who has been promoted as the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. Many believe that Ciryl Gane will be challenging Aspinall, but there is no confirmation at this time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Related

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC

UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to 'become what Conor has become'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Jon Jones Octagon
Matt Brown

Jon Jones' legacy can't be tarnished by outside activities, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

Jon Jones’ legacy has been called into question for his outside antics, but one UFC legend says it shouldn’t matter.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones announces he's re-entered the UFC testing pool: "That lasted for about two weeks"

Chris Taylor - July 4, 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones could be ending his retirement just weeks after announcing his departure from the sport.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones would have beaten Tom Aspinall — with a catch

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones could have beaten Tom Aspinall if their UFC super fight came together — with one condition.

Dana White and Jon Jones

Dana White denies recent claims by Jon Jones amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones names the best performance of his legendary UFC career

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. But which of his many impressive victories was his best? The man himself recently revealed exactly that.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan disagrees with Jon Jones' stance on Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 27, 2025

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t agree with Jon Jones’ take on Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

UFC champ Tom Aspinall sends classy final message to newly retired Jon Jones

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

England’s Tom Aspinall has spent the last few years of his career doing everything he could to set up a UFC showdown with Jon Jones. It’s now clear that won’t be happening, but the Brit isn’t holding onto any animosity toward his would-be opponent.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
UFC

Former Jon Jones rival claims retirement was the smart move: “His legacy outweighs that”

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2025

Jon Jones’ former teammate and rival, Rashad Evans, thinks ‘Bones’ retiring was a good decision.