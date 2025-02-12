Stipe Miocic makes his pick for the current best heavyweight in MMA

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on who he believes in the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts right now.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Stipe Miocic was able to achieve some incredible things. Most notably, he became the most decorated heavyweight fighter in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From turning back contenders to standing tall as a two-time champion, Stipe did it all and then some in what was a remarkable run.

Of course, he also faced his fair share of setbacks. That includes losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, both of which were for the UFC heavyweight championship. Right now, of course, these two men are considered to be the best heavyweights in the game, alongside interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

During a recent interview, Miocic was asked about who he thinks is the best of the best right now – and he went for ‘The Predator’.