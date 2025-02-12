Stipe Miocic makes his pick for the current best heavyweight in MMA

By Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on who he believes in the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts right now.

Stipe Miocic

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Stipe Miocic was able to achieve some incredible things. Most notably, he became the most decorated heavyweight fighter in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From turning back contenders to standing tall as a two-time champion, Stipe did it all and then some in what was a remarkable run.

Of course, he also faced his fair share of setbacks. That includes losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, both of which were for the UFC heavyweight championship. Right now, of course, these two men are considered to be the best heavyweights in the game, alongside interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

During a recent interview, Miocic was asked about who he thinks is the best of the best right now – and he went for ‘The Predator’.

Miocic’s view on MMA’s best heavyweight

“I mean, I’d go Francis (over Jones), just ’cause he is tearing it up, he’s doing great with his boxing,” Miocic said. “I go Francis.”

For Stipe Miocic, his time in the spotlight is over. He’s currently enjoying life away from mixed martial arts in the wake of his retirement from professional competition. Of course, that competitive drive is still going to be in there somewhere, but he seems to be pretty content with his decision.

Do you believe that Francis Ngannou is the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts today? If not, is it Jon Jones who should take that crown? Where does Stipe Miocic rank in the all-time heavyweight standings, in your view? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

