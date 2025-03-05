Dana White thinks Alex Pereira secures top pound-for-pound spot with win over Magomed Ankalaev

Can Alex Pereira Take Pound-for-Pound Spot After UFC 313?

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Dana White said that defeating Magomed Ankalaev will be no easy feat for Alex Pereira. He thinks “Poatan” could make a claim to being the best fighter in the UFC if he can get past the title challenger.

https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1897334000940618165

“What makes this weekend great is Ankalaev is a very serious threat,” White said. “He’s probably the toughest fight he’s ever had. His [Pereira’s] team always talks about his takedown defense and the fans don’t really know how good it is. We’re going to find out how good it is this weekend. This is a tough fight for Alex. Alex comes out of this the way he’s come out of every other fight, he might be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

Pereira is looking to secure his fourth successful UFC light heavyweight title defense. “Poatan” has expressed interest in fighting UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, and the feeling is mutual. White would like to book a title unification bout between Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall this summer.

Pereira can’t think too far ahead, as Ankalaev only has one loss in his pro MMA career. Be sure to stick with BJPenn.com this Saturday for live coverage of UFC 313. We’ll have you covered with results, video highlights, and key post-fight notes throughout the weekend.