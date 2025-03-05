Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira’s time at the top is over after UFC 313: “New stars coming up”

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira’s time as a champion and big star in the UFC is over after UFC 313.

Ankalaev is set to take on Pereira for the light heavyweight title on Saturday in the main event of UFC 313. It’s an intriguing matchup and a fight that many fans have wanted to see for quite some time.

Heading into the fight, Magomed Ankalaev has plenty of confidence that he can beat Alex Pereira no matter where the fight goes. He also believes Pereira’s time as the UFC’s big star will be over after UFC 313 on Saturday.

“You can say that maybe he’s the biggest star at this moment. But, I think his time is maybe up at this point,” Ankalaev said at UFC 313 media day. “I think the UFC is going to have new faces and new stars coming up.”

If Ankalaev beats and even finishes Pereira, he is hopeful that will make him a bigger star. But, the focus is on Saturday night and becoming UFC champion in his second attempt.