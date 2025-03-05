Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira’s time at the top is over after UFC 313: “New stars coming up”
Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira’s time as a champion and big star in the UFC is over after UFC 313.
Ankalaev is set to take on Pereira for the light heavyweight title on Saturday in the main event of UFC 313. It’s an intriguing matchup and a fight that many fans have wanted to see for quite some time.
Heading into the fight, Magomed Ankalaev has plenty of confidence that he can beat Alex Pereira no matter where the fight goes. He also believes Pereira’s time as the UFC’s big star will be over after UFC 313 on Saturday.
“You can say that maybe he’s the biggest star at this moment. But, I think his time is maybe up at this point,” Ankalaev said at UFC 313 media day. “I think the UFC is going to have new faces and new stars coming up.”
If Ankalaev beats and even finishes Pereira, he is hopeful that will make him a bigger star. But, the focus is on Saturday night and becoming UFC champion in his second attempt.
Magomed Ankalaev hopeful to finish Alex Pereira at UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev has said he will stand and knockout Alex Pereira at UFC 313 and it appears he is serious.
Many assumed Ankalaev would wrestle Pereira as that is his easiest path to winning. But, the title challenger has confidence in his striking and his all-around ability to finish Pereira to become the UFC light heavyweight champion.
“We’ll come out there in the stand-up, and then we’ll see what happens,” Ankalaev said… “I don’t know how many rounds it will go. But, from the very first round I will try to find a finish.”
Magomed Ankalaev is 19-1-1 and one NC and coming off a decision win over Aleksandar Rakic last October to earn the title shot. Since losing his UFC debut by submission to Paul Craig in the final second of the fight, Ankalaev is on a 13-fight unbeaten streak. During his run, he has wins over Volkan Oezdemir, Nikita Krylov, Thiago Santos, and Johnny Walker, while he fought Jan Blachowicz to a draw for the vacant belt.
