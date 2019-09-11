VIDEO | Johnny Walker flaunts athleticism with unbelievable flying knee

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is freakishly athletic. He’s already proven that in his fights, and now, he’s reaffirming it in training.

In a video that’s been circulating on Twitter, Walker can be seen landing a flying knee on a focus mitt held higher than the top of his own head. It really has to be seen to be believed. Check it out below (via @DovySimuMMA on Twitter):

Johnny Walker is a weird specimen. pic.twitter.com/I3KKTuASGd — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 11, 2019

According to most sources, Johnny Walker is about 6′ 3″, so that’s some serious vert on that knee.

Johnny Walker is currently scheduled to return to the cage against long-time light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson. He’ll meet the American wrestling specialist at UFC 244 on November 2 in New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden.

In this fight, Walker will look to build on the momentum of three, violent finishes in his first three UFC wins.

Since joining the UFC roster, Walker has picked up knockout victories over Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov, with a standing elbow, a spinning back fist and a flying knee respectively. It took him less than 2 minutes combined to win these three fights. Despite his relative inexperience in the Octagon, he’s already confident he has the ability to defeat the seemingly unbeatable UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“I’m ready to fight Jon Jones already,” Walker told reporters at UFC 237. “All I need is to recover my shoulder and have a decent camp. But I’m ready. I have enough technique and experience for that. I don’t think he has anything to surprise me.

“I’m ready to beat Jon Jones now,” Walker added. “Anyone they put (against me), I’ll accept it, but I’d rather fight someone from the top-five next. But if it’s a top 10, that’s okay, I’m the No. 12 light heavyweight now. I’ll accept anyone that’s ahead of me, but I want to beat Jon Jones. But I have to go slowly, I don’t want to take anyone’s spot. Many people deserve it more than me, I still have a lot to show, and I will conquer my space.”

Do think the freakishly athletic Johnny Walker could be the man to dethrone Jon Jones?

