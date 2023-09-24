Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Johnny Eblen & Leon Edwards Quickly End Beef

During the Bellator 299 post-fight press conference, Johnny Eblen reflected on the heated moment with Leon Edwards. While Eblen says cooler heads prevailed, he still would like to go one-on-one with “Rocky” someday (h/t MMAJunkie).

“A lot of emotions, bro.” Eblen told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “His brother is a great fighter. I honestly hope he beats Colby (Covington). I f*cking hate Colby. That dude sucks. But yeah, I want to fight him, too.

“He’s one of the best guys in the world, and I want to prove I’m one of the best in the world. You have to fight everybody. He’s not in my weight class, but he might go up to 185 eventually. But I went over after and said, ‘Sorry, my emotions were high.’ I squashed the beef. I don’t have anything wrong with him. I just want to fight the guy.”

As far as the win over Fabian goes, Eblen said he believes he had a slow start but he always felt he had the striking advantage. He gave Fabian credit for being “crafty” with getting back up to his feet and conserving energy while defending takedowns. He believes Fabian was getting slower as the fight got deeper.

There are some experts who believe that Eblen is the best middleweight in all of MMA. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for him with all the rumors swirling around Bellator’s future.