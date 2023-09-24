Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

By Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen had a heated moment with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but the beef has quickly subsided.

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299

In the main event of Bellator 299, Eblen put his gold on the line against “Rocky’s” brother Fabian Edwards. Eblen scored a third-round KO win, and things got heated afterwards. At one point, Eblen and Leon Edwards exchanged some words.

Johnny Eblen & Leon Edwards Quickly End Beef

During the Bellator 299 post-fight press conference, Johnny Eblen reflected on the heated moment with Leon Edwards. While Eblen says cooler heads prevailed, he still would like to go one-on-one with “Rocky” someday (h/t MMAJunkie).

“A lot of emotions, bro.” Eblen told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “His brother is a great fighter. I honestly hope he beats Colby (Covington). I f*cking hate Colby. That dude sucks. But yeah, I want to fight him, too.

“He’s one of the best guys in the world, and I want to prove I’m one of the best in the world. You have to fight everybody. He’s not in my weight class, but he might go up to 185 eventually. But I went over after and said, ‘Sorry, my emotions were high.’ I squashed the beef. I don’t have anything wrong with him. I just want to fight the guy.”

As far as the win over Fabian goes, Eblen said he believes he had a slow start but he always felt he had the striking advantage. He gave Fabian credit for being “crafty” with getting back up to his feet and conserving energy while defending takedowns. He believes Fabian was getting slower as the fight got deeper.

There are some experts who believe that Eblen is the best middleweight in all of MMA. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for him with all the rumors swirling around Bellator’s future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Johnny Eblen Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez

Rashad Evans reflects on consoling Michelle Waterson-Gomez following heartbreaking UFC Vegas 79 loss

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is shooting for the stars following an anticlimactic TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry booked to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Another welterweight barn burner has been booked for UFC 296, and this time it’s Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

Jared-Cannonier, UFC Copenhagen
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

When Jared Cannonier said he only wanted fights that would get him closer to another UFC title shot, Roman Dolidze isn’t the first opponent that came to mind.

Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56
UFC

Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Dan Ige has spoken out following his loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.

Tim Means, UFC Vegas 79, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023
Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Rafael Fiziev taking on Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the lightweight main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Bryce Mitchell, Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Dan Ige

Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC
Dan Ige

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the featherweight c0-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.