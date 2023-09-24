Robert Whittaker “pissed off” following UFC 290 loss to Dricus du Plessis: “I’m using that as fuel”

Robert Whittaker Using Recent Loss As Fuel

During an appearance on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour,” Robert Whittaker said that he’s looking to rebound in a big way.

“I don’t think I’m over it, because it pissed me off,” Whittaker admitted recently on The MMA Hour. “Like, that was a night that I didn’t turn up to fight, and that doesn’t sit well with me. And I don’t want to get over it, because I’m using that as fuel. I’ve been just locking myself in the gym, training myself to be better, to just take it to that next level.

“I don’t want to have this sort of end career. I do believe the best of me hasn’t yet come out, and yeah, I’m using it as fuel. I don’t want to forget it.”

The door is seemingly more open for Whittaker despite the loss to du Plessis now that Adesanya lost the middleweight title to Sean Strickland. A big win for Whittaker will likely get him right back in the 185-pound title mix. It’ll be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers feel is best to book against “The Reaper.”

As it stands now, Whittaker remains high up on the official UFC middleweight rankings. He holds the number three spot behind du Plessis, Adesanya, and the current champion Sean Strickland.