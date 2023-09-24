Robert Whittaker “pissed off” following UFC 290 loss to Dricus du Plessis: “I’m using that as fuel”

By Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Robert Whittaker is hoping to use his TKO loss to Dricus du Plessis as motivation to get back on track.

Robert Whittaker

Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis did battle back in July on the UFC 290 card. “The Reaper” was looking to earn a third UFC middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya, who was the titleholder at the time. Instead, Whittaker was starched in the second round, losing via TKO. It was Whittaker’s first defeat in the middleweight division to a fighter not named Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker Using Recent Loss As Fuel

During an appearance on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour,” Robert Whittaker said that he’s looking to rebound in a big way.

“I don’t think I’m over it, because it pissed me off,” Whittaker admitted recently on The MMA Hour. “Like, that was a night that I didn’t turn up to fight, and that doesn’t sit well with me. And I don’t want to get over it, because I’m using that as fuel. I’ve been just locking myself in the gym, training myself to be better, to just take it to that next level.

“I don’t want to have this sort of end career. I do believe the best of me hasn’t yet come out, and yeah, I’m using it as fuel. I don’t want to forget it.”

The door is seemingly more open for Whittaker despite the loss to du Plessis now that Adesanya lost the middleweight title to Sean Strickland. A big win for Whittaker will likely get him right back in the 185-pound title mix. It’ll be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers feel is best to book against “The Reaper.”

As it stands now, Whittaker remains high up on the official UFC middleweight rankings. He holds the number three spot behind du Plessis, Adesanya, and the current champion Sean Strickland.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299

Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans reflects on consoling Michelle Waterson-Gomez following heartbreaking UFC Vegas 79 loss

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Rashad Evans has detailed the emotional moment he had with Michelle Waterson-Gomez during the UFC Vegas 79 card.

Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is shooting for the stars following an anticlimactic TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry booked to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Another welterweight barn burner has been booked for UFC 296, and this time it’s Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

Jared-Cannonier, UFC Copenhagen
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

When Jared Cannonier said he only wanted fights that would get him closer to another UFC title shot, Roman Dolidze isn’t the first opponent that came to mind.

Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56

Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Tim Means, UFC Vegas 79, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Rafael Fiziev taking on Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the lightweight main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Bryce Mitchell, Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Dan Ige

Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.