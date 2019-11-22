VIDEO | Watch Joe Rogan and co. react to UFC’s greatest finishes

UFC commentator Joe Rogan watches a lot of fights. Despite his extreme exposure to combat sports, though, his jaw can be left on the floor by wild knockouts — just like the rest of us fight fans.

On Thursday, the UFC posted a video of some of the best cage-side reactions from Rogan and his fellow commentators Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, and Paul Felder.

See this tremendously entertaining video below — which also provides a great chance to relive some amazing knockouts.

View this post on Instagram What’s your all-time favorite UFC call? 🎤 A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Nov 21, 2019 at 12:38pm PST

The video includes Rogan and his compatriots reacting to wild finishes such as Jorge Masvidal’s five-second knockout of Ben Askren, Daniel Cormier’s first-round knockout of stipe Miocic, and Josh Emmett’s blistering, one-punch knockout of Michael Johnson.

On a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan discussed what it’s like to consume so many fights. Apparently, he can sometimes be forgetful in other parts of his life, but he rarely forgets the details of important fights.

“If you talk to my wife and ask her what she told me about 10 minutes ago, I will not remember what the f**k she said,” Rogan said. “There’s a lot of s**t I don’t remember. But I have like storage units [for fights] in my brain.”

Joe Rogan has been working for the UFC since 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself.

Over the last few years, a number of fighters, such as Felder and Cormier, have joined him at the commentary desk.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/22/2019.