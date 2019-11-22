Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to be the female BMF

UFC women’s strawweight contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk said she wants to be the female BMF in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Jedrzejczyk is coming off of a huge win over Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa that has almost assuredly earned her a title shot at UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang. She recently saw her teammate at American Top Team Jorge Masvidal capture the UFC BMF belt with his third-round TKO win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Now Jedrzejczyk says her goal is to be the female BMF.

Check out what Jedrzejczyk about being the female BMF told Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post in her latest interview.

“People used to call me violent, savage,” Jedrzjecyzk said. “Jorge Masvidal just won the belt – the baddest motherf***er belt. I want to be the female BMF.”

Jedrzejczyk ruled the UFC women’s strawweight division from 2015, when she knocked out former champ Carla Esparza to capture the title, until 2017, when she was shockingly knocked out by Rose Namajunas to lose the belt. Since losing her belt, Jedrzejczyk lost the rematch to Namajunas, beat Tecia Torres to get back in the win column, then lost another decision to Valentina Shevchenko at 125lbs. But the win over Waterson got her back into the win column and has re-built her confidence after her losing skid.

“These (other) girls can make it, they can win the belt, but there’s nobody like Ronda Rousey, (nobody) like me,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“People can doubt me, and they’ll do that forever, but show me a better, cleaner fighter in the UFC or in general. Of course, Amanda Nunes is the GOAT right now, but Ronda Rousey had six successful title defences, me, five. Rose? One title defense. Jessica Andrade couldn’t defend the title.”

Do you believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the female BMF of women’s MMA?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/22/2019.