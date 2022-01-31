Joe Rogan responds to Spotify controversy

Joe Rogan shared a video on Instagram where he responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding misinformation which he is accused of spreading concerning Covid-19 on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

Rogan, has a huge following with estimates at 11 million listeners per episode and as of today has accumulated over 1,750 plus podcasts.

In recent days artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have both asked that their music be removed from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan and his podcast spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about Covid-19.

An open letter to Spotify from 200 plus doctors and medical professionals was also received citing irresponsible content on Joe Rogan’s podcasts.

Spotify has reportedly paid Joe Rogan at least $100 million for the exclusive rights to his podcasts ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. Spotify has come under criticism for not monitoring content of the episodes concerning misinformation or controversy concerning Covid-19.

In the nine minute long video Rogan addressed on Instagram his thoughts on the ongoing controversy.

Rogan claims he was not trying to ‘promote misinformation’ and defended his decision to have medically renowned guests Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough on his podcast, both of whom are sceptics of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Rogan went on to claim that his interviews were “just conversations” while admitting, “Oftentimes, I have no idea what I’m going to talk about, until I sit down and talk to people. And that’s why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out, because I’m literally having them in real time. But I do my best.”

Rogan also supports Spotify’s decision to put disclaimers/advisory warnings at the start of episodes that are controversial in nature concerning Covid-19 and said that he would try to book “more experts with differing opinions after I have the controversial ones.”

Apparently he’s going to entertain guests Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Michael Osterholm on his podcasts to round out the Covid-19 discussions, stating “I’m interested in finding out what is correct, and also finding out how people come to these conclusions and what the facts are.”

Joe Rogan briefly spoke about the artists removing their music from Spotify and that was not what he wanted, stating he’s been a fan of both Young and Mitchell.

“I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they are taking so much heat from it,” Rogan also commented. Spotify’s stock have taken a hit during the past week.

What do you think of Joe Rogan’s commentary concerning the Covid-19 controversy and its impact on Spotify? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!