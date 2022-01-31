Michael Bisping finds it mind blowing that adult males get excited for pro wrestling: “I can’t understand how another grown man who takes himself seriously gets so invested in it”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t understand the fascination grown men have for professional wrestling.

While he may have had a fantastic persona during his fighting days with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Michael Bisping has certainly scaled that back since retirement. Now, he chooses to focus on having a good time, whether it be on the commentary desk or during his podcasts.

During a recent live stream, Bisping spoke candidly and honestly about how he looks at pro wrestling in the wake of the Royal Rumble this past weekend.

“I know some of you love it, and I know DC loves it, and I know a lot of people love it, Ant, put a poll up. Do you guys love professional wrestling? It’s hugely popular – I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. My son Lucas is 11 years old, I stumbled across the WWE one night, I thought he’d love this, I loved it when I was his age. He couldn’t have cared less, he didn’t like it.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’d do it in a heartbeat. If you send me a contract offer, boom, I’m there, ‘The Count’, and I will delete this off YouTube f***ing pronto. But yeah, I don’t get the fascination. I don’t know.”

“I just like to see proper fights, not choreography. Don’t get me wrong, some of the stuff they do is very impressive. Jumping off the top ropes, the somersaults, all that s***. Very athletic and I understand it takes a massive toll on their body, I’m happy for them, I’m not hating on it. God bless you, go and make some money and I hope it continues to go from strength to strength. I understand it’s a bit of escapism and a bit of fun but for me personally, I can’t understand how another grown man that takes himself seriously gets so f***ing invested in it and gets so excited about it. Maybe I’m missing something.”

